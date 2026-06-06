Indian woman in Europe shows empty office at 5:15 pm, compares work culture with India

An Indian woman living in Italy has sparked a conversation online after sharing a glimpse of her office at 5.15 pm. In the video, she showed how the workplace had already become empty by early evening, drawing a comparison with office culture in India. An Indian woman in Italy shared how her office emptied by 5.15 pm, sparking a debate on work life balance. (Instagram/chai_and_croissant_europe)

(Also read: Indian woman in Amsterdam shows empty office at 5 pm, internet says 'Normalise this everywhere')

The woman, identified as Beena, shared the clip on her Instagram account @chai_and_croissant_europe. The video has received limited reactions, but it has caught the attention of social media users who related to the difference in work life balance between Europe and India.

‘Everyone has already left for home’ In the clip, Beena is heard saying, “Right now, it is a quarter past five here in the evening, 5:15. And right now, the entire office has become empty. And right now in India, I think everyone must be working, and here, everyone has already left for their homes. So, this is the difference, brother, of working in Europe. This is the benefit here, that you just leave for your home on time.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman compares US and Indian work culture: ‘There, offices empty by 4:30 pm, here meetings go on till 10 pm’)

The clip was shared with the caption, “Worklife in Europe.”

The video shows a quiet and almost empty office space, with Beena pointing out how employees had wrapped up their workday and left on time.

Watch the clip here: