AirAsia CEO holds management meeting shirtless, draws flak

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes took to LinkedIn to praise the low-cost Malaysian airline for its work culture. However, his positive sentiment was overshadowed by a picture of him chairing a management meeting without a shirt garnered significant criticism. Tony Fernandes shared this picture on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/@Tony Fernandes )

"Was a stressful week, and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting. We are making big progress, and I have now finalized Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish," wrote Tony Fernandes on LinkedIn.

He also shared a picture of him sitting shirtless on a chair and getting a massage while attending a meeting.

Take a look at the post shared by Tony Fernandes here:

This post was shared on October 16. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 500 times. The share has also received numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to share how it is "inappropriate" to hold meetings shirtless and have a massage in the office.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "A grown man, who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company, conducts a management meeting with his shirt off as he gets a massage. Remove 'who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company,' and it is still inappropriate."

A second commented, "I'm going to assume that this meeting took place long after the workday was over and most of the office was empty (except a few C-level), but at least put on a shirt for the photo."

"Yea, maybe this isn’t the best way to show off work culture. Don’t think you are giving the intended impression you hoped it would," posted another.

A fourth commented, "I am curious how this would be received if a woman or woman-identifying person posted a picture of themselves in this same position? What are we conveying here? No time for self-care? 'Hustle culture,' and 'grinding' are no longer part of the younger generations' vocabulary. This is actually a snapshot of losing sight of the finish line of modern C-Suite culture. This is a snapshot of my early career and being uncomfortable every moment of my day. This is a snapshot of why so many workers are not returning to the office. Why do so many staff reductions happen due to loss of cash flow to frivolous loss of billable hours and expenditures? I usually refrain from commenting. But this is beyond stressful indeed."

