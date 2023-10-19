News / Trending / AirAsia CEO deletes shirtless pic, shares new LinkedIn post

Oct 19, 2023

In his new LinkedIn post, AirAsia CEO expressed gratitude to his employees for arranging an outdoor barbecue, following ‘all the attention’ he received.

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has deleted a LinkedIn post that received criticism from people. In the now-deleted post, he shared a shirtless picture of himself leading a management meeting while enjoying a massage. Alongside the picture, he shared a post in which he lauded the company’s work, sharing that he can ‘have a massage and do a management meeting’ simultaneously. The CEO has since shared a new post, expressing gratitude to his employees for arranging an outdoor barbecue, following ‘all the attention’ he received.

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes enjoying food with his employee. (LinkedIn/Tony Fernandes)
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes enjoying food with his employee. (LinkedIn/Tony Fernandes)

“Busy day. After all the attention I got and with so much positive stuff going on, I decided to stay at the office. Allstars did a special Outdoor BBQ for me. Fresh Ikan Bakar,” reads a part of his LinkedIn post. He also shared two pictures of himself enjoying food with his employees.

In the next few lines, he appreciated the company’s exceptional work culture. “We laugh, we play, we enjoy, we fight together, and we win together, but we are always together,” he added.

The CEO concluded his post with a resounding message, “Stay strong and always be positive.”

Take a look at the entire LinkedIn post here:

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes's LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/Tony Fernandes)
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes's LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/Tony Fernandes)

Tony Fernandes shared the post a few hours ago on LinkedIn. It has since garnered a plethora of likes and comments. Additionally, a few even reshared his post.

Here’s how people reacted to the AirAsia CEO’s post:

“Time to enjoy,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “I love the energy.”

“Your positivity and resilience are inspiring. Keep fostering that incredible culture and spirit!” expressed a third.

