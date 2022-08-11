CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after laying off employees, Internet reacts

Braden Wallake, CEO of Hyper Social and Hyper Sphere, took to LinkedIn to share a crying selfie with a guilt-ridden post about the recent layoffs in his company. In his detailed post, the CEO admitted his mistake of sticking with a decision that landed his employees in a difficult situation.

While sharing a picture of himself in tears, Braden Wallake wrote, "This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share. I've gone back and forth whether to post this or not. We just had to layoff a few of our employees. I've seen a lot of layoffs over the last few weeks on LinkedIn. Most of those are due to the economy, or whatever other reason. Ours? My fault."

Wallake admitted that the layoffs were the most challenging thing he had ever done, resulting from one of his decisions. "I made a decision in February and stuck with that decision for far too long. Now, I know my team will say that 'we made that decision together', but I lead us into it. And because of those failings, I had to do today, the toughest thing I've ever had to do. We've always been a people first business. And we always will be," he added.

He continued, "Days like today, I wish I was a business owner that was only money driven and didn't care about who he hurt along the way. But I'm not.So, I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn't care when he/she have to lay people off."

"I'm sure there are hundreds and thousands of others like me. The ones you don't see talked about. Because they didn't lay off 50 or 500 or 5000 employees. They laid off 1 or 2 or 3. 1 or 2 or 3 that would still be here if better decisions had been made. I know it isn't professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do," he further wrote without giving details about the number of employees that the company fired.

"Every single one. Every single story. Every single thing that makes them smile and every single thing that makes them cry. Their families. Their friends. Their hobbies. I've always hired people based on who they are as people. People with great hearts, and great souls. And I can't think of a lower moment than this," the CEO of social networking companies concluded his LinkedIn post.

Take a look at Braden Wallake's LinkedIn post with a crying selfie below:

The post has received more than 31,300 reactions and over 500 shares. It also received thousands of mixed reactions from people in the comments section.

"What was the decision you took February, what made you take that decision, and why were you ultimately wrong? That would be helpful," wrote an individual. Braden Wallake replied, "I plan to shine more light on this once the craziness dies down. Hold me to it."

Another wrote, "I can't fully judge because I don't know everything you've done to try and avoid the layoffs, but I've lived on my own savings for a lot of months while making sure payroll was taken care of. In hard times, the person at the top is the one who should be willing to go without if need be."

A LinkedIn user wrote, "Please don't be discouraged by the rude comments. Regardless of your intentions with the photo, I'm sure you are hurting and feeling a lot of guilt right now. I can only say that the people who were rude below would never have the courage to actually talk to you like that in person. On the contrary, they'd probably pat you on the back or talk about you behind your back. That's the reality we live in."