AirAsia flight delayed after Chinese woman refuses to leave seat next to husband, creates ruckus

An AirAsia flight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was delayed after a woman refused to return to her assigned seat and insisted on sitting next to her husband, despite not paying extra for seat selection. The dispute escalated when the couple and their companions argued with cabin crew, eventually forcing all passengers to disembark.

An AirAsia flight was delayed over a woman's refusal to move to her assigned seat. (REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place on October 25, according to a report in China Press.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

(Also read: ‘Unruly’ drunk passenger tied to seat by flight attendants after refusing to sit, forces delay in landing)

Woman moves to empty seat next to husband

The couple had been assigned separate seats as they had not paid for advance seat selection. After boarding, the woman noticed that the seat next to her husband was empty and moved to it without permission.

Cabin crew members then asked her to return to her assigned seat or pay the additional fee to reserve the seat next to her husband.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the woman refused to comply. In a video shared by Sin Chew Daily, she can be heard arguing that she had only moved because the seat was empty. She also questioned whether she had broken any rules. Group argues with fellow passengers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the woman refused to comply. In a video shared by Sin Chew Daily, she can be heard arguing that she had only moved because the seat was empty. She also questioned whether she had broken any rules. Group argues with fellow passengers {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The situation escalated when the couple's companions also got involved. One of the men travelling with them said that the six people had boarded the flight together and questioned why they had to pay extra to sit next to each other.

At one point, he turned towards other passengers and said: "Are you even Chinese? Do you even know what happened?"

The woman was also seen raising her voice while holding her mobile phone, as the argument continued inside the aircraft.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Crew abused, cockpit door kicked: Video shows passengers creating ruckus onboard IndiGo flight after nine-hour delay)

Passengers disembark, flight delayed

With the couple and their companions refusing to cooperate, cabin crew eventually called security personnel to intervene, China Press reported.

The situation resulted in all passengers being asked to collect their belongings and leave the aircraft. They were subsequently made to wait while the matter was dealt with, delaying the flight's departure.

According to AirAsia's official website, passengers who wish to select their seats must pay an additional fee. They can do so while booking their tickets, during online check-in or at the airport counter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}