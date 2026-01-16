Crew abused, cockpit door kicked: Video shows passengers creating ruckus onboard IndiGo flight after nine-hour delay

Clips shared on X showed angry passengers shouting at cabin crew, using abusive language and demanding answers. In one widely circulated video, a male passenger is seen kicking the cockpit door, while others chanted slogans against the airline. Several passengers can be heard accusing the airline of not giving clear updates about when the flight would finally take off and asking the pilot to come out and speak to them directly.

A chaotic scene aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Thailand's Krabi has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to how tempers flared after the flight was delayed by nearly nine hours on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | 2 passengers deboarded for misbehaving over delay in Thailand-bound IndiGo flight

Why the flight was delayed According to airport officials, the trouble began when the incoming aircraft reached Mumbai late. Once it arrived, the cockpit crew assigned to operate the Krabi flight had already exceeded their permitted duty hours, forcing the airline to delay the departure further. Air traffic congestion added to the problem. The flight, originally scheduled to leave at 4:05 am, finally took off around 1 pm.

ALSO READ | Air India, IndiGo issues travel advisory after Iran airspace closure amid protests

Unruly passengers removed IndiGo said that while passengers were waiting onboard, two individuals behaved aggressively and broke safety rules. Following standard procedure, they were declared unruly, removed from the aircraft and handed over to security agencies. This step caused an additional delay before the flight could depart.

The airline said its ground staff served meals and refreshments multiple times and remained available to assist passengers during the long wait. IndiGo added that it regrets the inconvenience but stressed that maintaining safety and respectful behaviour onboard is non-negotiable.

ALSO READ | IndiGo flight to Delhi escapes Iran shutdown minutes before skies closed, arrives safely

The incident comes at a time when IndiGo has been under pressure due to operational challenges linked to new flight duty time rules, which came into effect in November. These rules have affected crew availability and led to delays and cancellations, leaving many passengers frustrated.