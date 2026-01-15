Air India, IndiGo issues travel advisory after Iran airspace closure amid protests

The airlines further said that the flights where rerouting is not possible are being cancelled. They also requested passengers to check the flight status of their flights before heading to the airport.

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays,” it said in a post on X.

Air India on Thursday issued a travel advisory warning of possible delays, stating that their flights are using an alternative routing after the closure of Iran airspace.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption. Safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” the post read.

This comes as Iran is experiencing unrest and closed its airspace to all flights except international ones to and from Iran with official permission, Reuters reported.

The prohibition is set to last for more than two hours until 7:30 pm ET, but could be extended, the notice reportedly said.

The United States was withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a US official said on Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines also released a similar advisory citing airspace closure. “Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted,” it said.