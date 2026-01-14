Iran protests 2026 LIVE: Starlink offers free service amid internet shutdown; Trump warns of ‘strong action'

Live

Anti-government protests have been rocking Iran since late December in anger over the country's ailing economy and soon also targeted theocracy.

Iran protests 2026 LIVE updates: The Iranian government and US President Donald Trump are trading barbs over the violent protests in Tehran as activists reported the death toll to have surpassed the 2,500 figure. Trump called on Iranians to "keep protesting", telling them that "help is on its way". His remarks drew sharp criticism from Iran's regime, which accused the US President of encouraging political destabilisation, inciting violence, and threatening the country's sovereignty. ALSO READ | What we know so far about Iran protests and Trump's remarks The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported early Wednesday that the number of dead was at least 2,571. Iranian state television acknowledged that the country had a "lot of martyrs" but did not provide a specific figure. Protests in Iran began in late December amid the anger over the country's ailing economy, and soon targeted the theocracy as well, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several graffiti and chants across Tehran reportedly called for Khamenei's death, something that could carry a death sentence. Iran protests | Key points 1. Trump on Iran: The US President urged Iranians to keep protesting and asked them to take over their institutions. He told them that "help is on its way". Trump also called on Iran's government to "show humanity" towards the protestors and condemned the deaths in the ongoing demonstrations. He further warned that the US would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities hanged protestors amid the ongoing unrest in Iran. "We'll take very strong action if they do such a thing," he told CBS News. 2. Iran accuses Trump: Tehran said that Washington was seeking to manufacture a pretext for a military intervention. Iran also accused the US President of encouraging political destabilisation, inciting violence, and threatening the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security. 3. Trump, Netanyahu 'main killers': Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, responded to Trump's threats and said that the US and Israel will be the ones responsible for the death of Iranian civilians. "We declare the names of the main killers of the people of Iran: 1- Trump 2- Netanyahu," he said in a post on X. 4. Iran eases restrictions: The Iranian government has eased some curbs for the people, allowing them to make phone calls to outside countries for the first time. However, people told the Associated Press that the SMS text message service was still down, adding that internet users were unable to access content from other countries. It remained unclear whether the regime would ease further restrictions. 5. Starlink service in Iran: Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's satellite internet provider Starlink is now offering free service in Iran, AP reported, citing activists on Wednesday. A Los Angeles-based activist, Mehdi Yahyanejad, who has helped get the units into Iran, said that the free service had started. Starlink has reportedly been the only way for Iranians to communicate with people outside the country since authorities shut down the internet on Thursday night amid soaring nationwide protests. ...Read More

