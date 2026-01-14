Iran protests 2026 LIVE: Starlink offers free service amid internet shutdown; Trump warns of ‘strong action'
Iran protests 2026 LIVE updates: The Iranian government has eased some restrictions on its people, allowing them to make phone calls abroad for the first time in days. But, curbs on internet and texting services were not lifted. Starlink, however, is now offering free service in Iran.
- 11 Mins agoStarlink offers free service amid internet shutdown
- 14 Mins agoTrump urges Iranian govt to show 'humanity'
- 16 Mins agoIran accuses Trump of inciting violence
- 19 Mins agoIran says US seeking 'pretext for military intervention'
- 23 Mins agoTrump asks Iranians to 'keep protesting', 'take over institutions'
- 25 Mins agoDeath toll rises to 2,571, says US-based rights group
- 33 Mins agoTrump warns of 'very strong action' if Tehran hangs protestors
- 39 Mins agoIranian govt eases some curbs, people able to make calls abroad
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported early Wednesday that the number of dead was at least 2,571. Iranian state television acknowledged that the country had a "lot of martyrs" but did not provide a specific figure.
Protests in Iran began in late December amid the anger over the country's ailing economy, and soon targeted the theocracy as well, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several graffiti and chants across Tehran reportedly called for Khamenei's death, something that could carry a death sentence.
Iran protests | Key points
1. Trump on Iran: The US President urged Iranians to keep protesting and asked them to take over their institutions. He told them that "help is on its way". Trump also called on Iran's government to "show humanity" towards the protestors and condemned the deaths in the ongoing demonstrations. He further warned that the US would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities hanged protestors amid the ongoing unrest in Iran. "We'll take very strong action if they do such a thing," he told CBS News.
2. Iran accuses Trump: Tehran said that Washington was seeking to manufacture a pretext for a military intervention. Iran also accused the US President of encouraging political destabilisation, inciting violence, and threatening the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.
3. Trump, Netanyahu 'main killers': Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, responded to Trump's threats and said that the US and Israel will be the ones responsible for the death of Iranian civilians. "We declare the names of the main killers of the people of Iran: 1- Trump 2- Netanyahu," he said in a post on X.
4. Iran eases restrictions: The Iranian government has eased some curbs for the people, allowing them to make phone calls to outside countries for the first time. However, people told the Associated Press that the SMS text message service was still down, adding that internet users were unable to access content from other countries. It remained unclear whether the regime would ease further restrictions.
5. Starlink service in Iran: Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's satellite internet provider Starlink is now offering free service in Iran, AP reported, citing activists on Wednesday. A Los Angeles-based activist, Mehdi Yahyanejad, who has helped get the units into Iran, said that the free service had started. Starlink has reportedly been the only way for Iranians to communicate with people outside the country since authorities shut down the internet on Thursday night amid soaring nationwide protests.
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's satellite internet provider Starlink now offers free service in Iran amid the country's internet shutdown, The Associated Press reported, citing activists on Wednesday.
Mehdi Yahyanejad, a Los Angeles-based activist who has helped get the units into Iran, said that the free service had started.
Starlink has reportedly been the only way for Iranians to communicate with the outside world since authorities shut down the internet on Thursday night as nationwide protests escalated and turned violent.
Donald Trump on Tuesday was consulting with his national security team about steps as he sought a better understanding of the death toll in the unrest in Iran.
He said that he believes that the killing is "significant", adding that his administration would "act accordingly". Trump also said that he believed the Iranian government was "badly misbehaving".
The US President called on Tehran to "show humanity". He said, "They've got a big problem. I hope they're not going to be killing people."
Iran has also accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging political destabilisation, inciting violence, and threatening the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security. Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote to the UN Security Council and said, "The United States and the Israeli regime bear direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth."
The Iranian government on Tuesday accused the United States of seeking to manufacture a pretext for military intervention, after US President Donald Trump threatened "strong action" over the deadly crackdown on protestors.
Iran's UN mission posted on X, "US fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change, with sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serving as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention." Iran vowed that Washington's "playbook" would "fail again".
US President Donald Trump asked Iranians on Tuesday to "keep protesting" and "take over their institutions".
In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP"
US-based Human Rights Activists New Agency has said that the verified death toll of Iran's protests has risen to 2,571, The Associated Press reported.
US President Donald Trump warned of "very strong action" if Iranian authorities continue the hangings of some protestors.
"When they start killing thousands of people -- and now you're telling me about hanging. We'll see how that's going to work out for them," Trump told CBS News. He said the US will take "very strong action if they do such a thing".
Amid the ongoing protests and violence, the Iranian government has finally eased some restrictions on its people, allowing them to make phone calls abroad for the first time in days. However, curbs on internet service and text messaging have not yet been lifted.