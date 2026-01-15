Iran protests LIVE: Over 2,600 dead, Tehran airspace reopens; US attack ‘imminent’, says official
Iran protests LIVE updates: Protests against falling economy spread across Iran since December 28, and quickly turned political with protesters demanding an end to clerical rule, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Authorities accuse the US and Israel of fueling the unrest.
- 28 Mins agoOver 2,600 reported dead in Iranian regime's crackdown
- 38 Mins agoFlights make way towards Tehran as airspace closure NOTAM expires
- 41 Mins agoJUST IN | UN Security Council to meet Thursday on Iran, says presidency
- 42 Mins ago'US attack imminent,' says official as troops moved amid tensions with Tehran
- 45 Mins agoWhat is happening in Iran?
Iran protests live updates: Protests that erupted late last year in Iran - after the rial, the national currency, hit record lows, worsening a cost-of-living crisis - have now snowballed into an nationwide uprising that has also triggered global tensions, with the chances of intervention by the President Donald Trump-led US administration and Tehran's preparatory measures to tackle the same....Read More
Protests against falling economy spread across Iran since December 28, and quickly turned political with protesters demanding an end to clerical rule, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Authorities accuse the US and Israel of fueling the unrest.
Iran protests | Key points
-Iran protest death toll: Since the protests began, over 2,600 have died in Iranian regime's crackdown on the protesters, which has also prompted US to issue warnings of stepping in.
-Iran airspace closed partially: Iran closed its airspace to commercial flights without explanation early Thursday as tensions remained high with the US.
-US withdraws troops from Middle East bases: The airspace closure also came parallelly to US's reported withdrawal of some personnel from bases in the Middle East. A US official said on Wednesday that troops were being moved after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes, Reuters reported.
-Iran internet blackout: Iran has imposed one of the most extensive internet blackouts seen in recent years to limit communication and independent reporting.
Iran protests LIVE: US reportedly moving carrier strike group to Middle East
Iran protests LIVE: A US carrier strike group is being moved from the South China Sea to the CENTCOM area of responsibility, a News Nation reporter who covers the White House said on X.
“US MILITARY HARDWARE MOVING TO THE MIDDLE EAST AMID TENSIONS WITH IRAN… The U.S. is moving a carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the CENTCOM area of responsibility, a source with knowledge tells me @NewsNation…That will take a week or so to complete,” the journalist wrote.
Iran protests LIVE: Indian airlines IndiGo, Air India hit by Iranian airspace closure
Iran protests LIVE: Indian airline IndiGo said some of its international flights would be impacted by Iran's sudden airspace closure. Air India also said its flights were using alternative routes that could result in delays or cancellations.
Iran reopened its airspace after an almost five-hour-long closure amid concerns about possible military action between the US and Tehran that prompted several airlines to cancel, reroute or delay some flights.
Iran protests death toll: Over 2,600 reported dead in Iranian regime's crackdown
Iran protests death toll: Activists warned that hangings of detainees could come soon. The security forces' crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,615, a US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported.
The death toll surpasses that of any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades.
Iran protests LIVE: Flights make way towards Tehran as airspace closure NOTAM expires
Iran protests LIVE: With the NOTAM closing Iranian airspace expired, some flights are now making their way toward Tehran, according to Flightradar24.
NOTAM refers to Notice to Air Missions - an official aviation notice issued to alert pilots, airlines, and flight planners about temporary or time-critical information such as airspace closure that could affect the safety or operation of flight
JUST IN | UN Security Council to meet Thursday on Iran, says presidency
Iran protests LIVE: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be meeting Thursday on Iran unrest, AFP news agency reported, citing the presidency.
Iran protests LIVE: 'US attack imminent,' says official as troops moved amid tensions with Tehran
Iran protests LIVE: The US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a US official, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.
As Iran's leadership moves to suppress what it describes as the most severe domestic unrest in the Islamic Republic's history, Tehran is attempting to keep US President Donald Trump from following through on repeated threats to intervene in support of anti-government demonstrators.
A US official, who requested anonymity, said Washington was withdrawing some personnel from major regional bases as a precaution amid rising tensions.
"All the signals are that a US attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy," a Western military official told Reuters later on Wednesday.
Iran protests LIVE: What is happening in Iran?
Iran protests LIVE: Protests began spreading in late December 2025 after the Iranian rial plunged to historic lows, sharply increasing inflation and cost of living. Demonstrations spread rapidly across all 31 provinces, attracting wide participation from workers, students, and shopkeepers.
The Iranian regime, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, imposed one of the most extensive internet blackouts seen in recent years to limit communication and independent reporting, almost cutting Iran off from the rest of the world.
The protests in Iran triggered warnings of intervention from the President Donald Trump-led US administration, which has not had cordial ties with the Iranian regime over its nuclear ambitions.
The unrest in Iran, regime's crackdown that has reportedly killed over 2,600 people and US's warnings have led to the domestic protest turning into international tensions.
Iran protests LIVE: Iranian airspace partially shut as tensions with US peak
Since the protests began, over 2,600 have died in Iranian regime's crackdown on the protesters, which has also prompted US to issue warnings of stepping in. Iran closed its airspace to commercial flights without explanation early Thursday as tensions remained high with the US.
The airspace closure also came parallelly to US's reported withdrawal of some personnel from bases in the Middle East. A US official said on Wednesday that troops were being moved after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes, Reuters reported.