Iran protests LIVE: Over 2,600 dead, Tehran airspace reopens; US attack ‘imminent’, says official

Protests against falling economy spread across Iran since December 28, and quickly turned political with protesters demanding an end to clerical rule, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Authorities accuse the US and Israel of fueling the unrest.

Iran protests | Key points

-Iran protest death toll: Since the protests began, over 2,600 have died in Iranian regime's crackdown on the protesters, which has also prompted US to issue warnings of stepping in.

-Iran airspace closed partially: Iran closed its airspace to commercial flights without explanation early Thursday as tensions remained high with the US.

-US withdraws troops from Middle East bases: The airspace closure also came parallelly to US's reported withdrawal of some personnel from bases in the Middle East. A US official said on Wednesday that troops were being moved after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes, Reuters reported.

-Iran internet blackout: Iran has imposed one of the most extensive internet blackouts seen in recent years to limit communication and independent reporting.