India issues advisory for citizens in Israel amid regional tensions: ‘Remain vigilant’

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the MEA advisory said.

India has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Israel, advising them to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines.

"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel. In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may contact the Embassy of India’s 24x7 helpline at: Telephone: +972-54-7520711; +972-54-3278392," the advisory added.

The advisory comes as Iran is in the middle of the widespread protests, with the US not ruling out interference and military action in the country. Meanwhile, Iran has warned that US military bases in the region will be legitimate target of Iranian strikes, in case America attacks. Amid the heightened tensions, there have also been concerns in Tel Aviv, an arch rival of Tehran in the region.

Meanwhile, several areas in southern and central Israel have ordered the opening of public shelters amid heightened regional tensions, local media reports said.

According to Turkey's Anadolu agency, the mayor of Dimona in southern Israel ordered the shelters to be opened across the city because “it is better to be prepared than surprised.”

The advisory comes even as India is making preparations to evacuate Indians from Iran in view of the precarious situation in the country.

India's advisory for Iran On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Tehran issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals as protests rage in Iran. The embassy, in the latest advisory, urged Indian nationals who are currently in Iran – students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists – to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights. The embassy stated that this was in view of the evolving situation in the country.

The embassy reiterated for all Indian citizens and PIOs in Iran to exercise due caution, and asked them to stay aware from areas where protests or demonstrations are underway. The citizens have been urged to remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media reports for any developments.

According to estimates, little over 10,000 Indians including students are currently living in Iran.