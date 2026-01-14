Indian embassy in Iran issues fresh advisory ‘to leave by available means of transport’ as protests escalate

The Indian embassy in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory for Indian nationals as protests rage in Iran. Burnt vehicles lie on the road in Tehran, in this screengrab from Iran's state media broadcast footage. (Photo: IRIB/WANA via Reuters)

In continuation of its earlier advisory dated January 5, 2025, the embassy urged Indian nationals who are currently in Iran – students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists – to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights. The embassy stated that this was in view of the evolving situation in the country.

The embassy reiterated for all Indian citizens and PIOs in Iran to exercise due caution, and asked them to stay aware from areas where protests or demonstrations are underway. The citizens have been urged to remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media reports for any developments.

The embassy urged Indian nationals to keep their immigration documents available. “All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” the advisory said.

“The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in,” the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the embassy has also urged all Indian nationals in Iran, who have not yet registered with the Indian embassy, to do so using this link - https://www.meaers.com/request/home.

“The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so,” the embassy added.

Iran, which has been rocked by protests over the past two weeks, has imposed a communications blackout, and is facing international pressure for its crackdown on protestors. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported early Wednesday that the death toll amid demonstrations in Iran was at least 2,571.