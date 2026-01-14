‘Leave now’: US issues urgent advisory for citizens in Iran amid protests

According to alerts from the US Virtual Embassy in Iran and the US Department of State’s Consular Affairs, demonstrations are spreading nationwide and have led to arrests, injuries, and heavy security crackdowns. With the situation still unpredictable, US citizens are being urged not to wait for government-assisted evacuation.

The US government has issued a strong warning for all American citizens to leave Iran immediately with the ongoing protests against the Iranian regime led by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei growing more intense.

The virtual embassy in a press release said authorities in Iran have tightened controls across cities, leading to:

– Road closures and restricted movement

– Disruptions to public transport

– Internet shutdowns affecting mobile, landline, and national networks

– Flight cancellations and suspended airline services

What to do if you are a dual national The embassy also gave an important warning for US-Iranian dual nationals saying Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and treats such individuals only as Iranian citizens. This means dual nationals must exit Iran using an Iranian passport, and showing a US passport or US connections can lead to questioning, arrest, or detention.

Which routes to avoid The US government has clearly warned citizens not to travel to:

Afghanistan Iraq, and The Pakistan-Iran border region Border exit options Turkey – Land borders at Bazargan, Razi, and Serow remain open.

– Dual nationals entering on Iranian or Turkish passports do not need prior approval

– US citizens entering on US passports must email details to the US Embassy in Ankara

Armenia – The Agarak/Norduz border is open

– US citizens can enter visa-free for up to 180 days with a valid passport

Turkmenistan Borders are open, but special government authorization is required before arrival

Azerbaijan – Entry from Iran is often restricted for US citizens during high tensions

– Alternative routes are strongly advised

