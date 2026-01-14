Edit Profile
    ‘Leave now’: US issues urgent advisory for citizens in Iran amid protests

    As protests intensify across Iran, the US government has issued an urgent advisory for citizens to exit the country immediately.

    Published on: Jan 14, 2026 8:31 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The US government has issued a strong warning for all American citizens to leave Iran immediately with the ongoing protests against the Iranian regime led by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei growing more intense.

    Heightened tensions and restricted movement make early departure the safest option for Americans, especially dual nationals facing increased risks, the embassy said. (AP)

    According to alerts from the US Virtual Embassy in Iran and the US Department of State’s Consular Affairs, demonstrations are spreading nationwide and have led to arrests, injuries, and heavy security crackdowns. With the situation still unpredictable, US citizens are being urged not to wait for government-assisted evacuation.

    US advisory for citizens in Iran

    1. Leave Iran immediately, if it is safe to do so
    2. Do not rely on US government assistance for departure
    3. Consider land routes to Turkey or Armenia, where borders are currently open
    4. Avoid protests and large gatherings
    5. Keep a low profile and stay alert at all times
    6. Stock up on essentials like food, water, medicines, and batteries
    7. Charge your phone and stay in touch with family and friends
    8. Use alternative communication methods if the internet is blocked
    9. Monitor local news and be ready to change plans quickly
    10. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates

    The virtual embassy in a press release said authorities in Iran have tightened controls across cities, leading to:

    – Road closures and restricted movement

    – Disruptions to public transport

    – Internet shutdowns affecting mobile, landline, and national networks

    – Flight cancellations and suspended airline services

    What to do if you are a dual national

    The embassy also gave an important warning for US-Iranian dual nationals saying Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and treats such individuals only as Iranian citizens. This means dual nationals must exit Iran using an Iranian passport, and showing a US passport or US connections can lead to questioning, arrest, or detention.

    Which routes to avoid

    The US government has clearly warned citizens not to travel to:

    1. Afghanistan
    2. Iraq, and
    3. The Pakistan-Iran border region

    Border exit options

    Turkey

    – Land borders at Bazargan, Razi, and Serow remain open.

    – Dual nationals entering on Iranian or Turkish passports do not need prior approval

    – US citizens entering on US passports must email details to the US Embassy in Ankara

    Armenia

    – The Agarak/Norduz border is open

    – US citizens can enter visa-free for up to 180 days with a valid passport

    Turkmenistan

    Borders are open, but special government authorization is required before arrival

    Azerbaijan

    – Entry from Iran is often restricted for US citizens during high tensions

    – Alternative routes are strongly advised

    No US Embassy in Iran

    The United States does not have diplomatic or consular relations with Iran. US interests in the country are represented by Switzerland, through its embassy in Tehran. With tensions rising and communication becoming harder by the day, officials stress that early, independent departure is the safest option for US citizens currently in Iran.

    © 2026 HindustanTimes