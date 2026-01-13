2,000 people reported dead in Iran amid protests, chaos described in calls | Top points

Reports emerging from Iran suggest the death toll from nationwide protests has climbed sharply, with one Iranian official putting the number of those killed at around 2,000, as reported by Reuters. Protesters participate in a demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, in support of the nationwide mass protests in Iran against the government, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP)

For the first time in days, some Iranians were able to make phone calls abroad on Tuesday, offering rare accounts of conditions on the ground, reported Associated Press. In calls, Iranians described heavy security deployments, widespread damage to public property and deep uncertainty over what lies ahead. Follow Iran protests live updates here

Tensions have also been heightened by comments from US President Donald Trump, who said he could possibly use the military to defend peaceful protesters and added that Iran wants to “negotiate”. These remarks have fuelled anxiety inside Iran about potential foreign intervention and its consequences.

Trump has also announced on Monday that trade partners of Tehran will face 25% tariffs from the United States “on any and all business”.