2,000 people reported dead in Iran amid protests, chaos described in calls | Top points
For the first time in days, some Iranians were able to make phone calls abroad on Tuesday, offering rare accounts of conditions on the ground, reported Associated Press. In calls, Iranians described heavy security deployments, widespread damage to public property and deep uncertainty over what lies ahead. Follow Iran protests live updates here
Tensions have also been heightened by comments from US President Donald Trump, who said he could possibly use the military to defend peaceful protesters and added that Iran wants to “negotiate”. These remarks have fuelled anxiety inside Iran about potential foreign intervention and its consequences.
Trump has also announced on Monday that trade partners of Tehran will face 25% tariffs from the United States “on any and all business”.
Here are 10 key developments on Iran protests
- An unnamed Iranian official told Reuters that about 2,000 people have been killed during the ongoing unrest, blaming “terrorists” for the deaths. The government has not released any official nationwide casualty figures.
- The Associated Press reported that Iran eased some restrictions on Tuesday, allowing people to make phone calls abroad via mobile phones for the first time in days. Internet services and text messaging, however, remain suspended.
- According to the AP report, callers described a heavy security presence in central Tehran, along with burned-out government buildings, smashed ATMs and very few passersby, underscoring the scale of disruption caused by the protests.
- A shopkeeper named Mahmoud said conversations among customers frequently turn to the US president. “My customers talk about Trump’s reaction while wondering if he plans a military strike against the Islamic Republic,” he said. He added, “I don’t expect Trump or any other foreign country cares about the interests of Iranians.”
- Reza, a taxi driver who also gave only his first name, said protests continue to dominate public discussion. “People – particularly young ones – are hopeless but they talk about continuing the protests,” he said.
- The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said more than 600 protests have taken place across all of Iran’s 31 provinces. The group reported at least 646 deaths and more than 10,700 arrests, based on its activist network inside Iran, which it says has been accurate in past unrest, as reported by AP.
- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed alarm at the situation, saying, “This cycle of horrific violence cannot continue.” He said it was “extremely worrying” to hear judicial officials mention the possible use of the death penalty against protesters through expedited proceedings.
- Iranian state television reported that security forces arrested what it described as terrorist groups linked to Israel in the southeastern city of Zahedan. The report claimed the group entered through Iran’s eastern borders carrying US-made guns and explosives. Israel did not immediately comment.
- Israel said it remains “on alert for surprise scenarios” due to the protests but has not changed civilian guidelines. “The protests in Iran are an internal matter,” Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin wrote on X.
- Iran, meanwhile, issued warnings to the US, with its embassy in India saying pro-government gatherings had foiled foreign plans and declaring, “The Iranian nation is strong and powerful, aware of its enemies and discerning of them, and always present in the field.”
(With AP, Reuters inputs)