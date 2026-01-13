Iran protests LIVE updates: 646 dead so far in stir, Trump threatens 25% tariff on Tehran's trade partners

"This Order is final and conclusive," Trump said in a social media post, without providing further detail about the legal authority he would use to impose the tariffs, or whether they would be aimed at all of Iran's trading partners. The White House did not comment on the issue.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York also did not say anything on Trump's tariff announcement. Iran, already under heavy US sanctions, exports a significant portion of its oil to China, with Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and India among its other top trading partners.

Trump has warned Iran's leaders that the United States would attack if security forces open fire on protesters. On Sunday, he said the US may meet Iranian officials, and he was in contact with Iran's opposition.

Iran's leaders, their regional clout much reduced, are facing fierce demonstrations that evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to defiant calls for the fall of the deeply entrenched clerical establishment.

US-based rights group HRANA said by late Monday it had verified the deaths of 646 people, including 505 protesters, 113 military and security personnel and seven bystanders, and was investigating 579 more reported deaths. Since the protests began on December 28, 10,721 people have been arrested, according to the group.

HRANA said it received reports and videos on Monday from Tehran's Behesht Zahra Cemetery, where family members of victims "gathered at burial sites and chanted protest slogans."

While airstrikes were one of many alternatives open to Trump, "diplomacy is always the first option for the president," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

"What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages," she said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Tehran was examining ideas proposed by Washington, although these were deemed "incompatible" with US threats.

"Communications between (US special envoy Steve) Witkoff and me continued before and after the protests and are still ongoing," he told Al Jazeera.

The US Department of State Consular Affairs highlighted the escalating protests and said US citizens in Iran should consider leaving by land to Armenia or Turkey.

"US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran," the department said on its TravelGov account on X.