Iran protests LIVE updates: 646 dead so far in stir, Trump threatens 25% tariff on Tehran's trade partners
Iran protests LIVE updates: Adding to threats of military action that he has been giving for some time now, US President Donald Trump late on Monday announced that any country doing business with Iran, a major oil producer, will face a new tariff of 25% on its exports to the US.
"This Order is final and conclusive," Trump said in a social media post, without providing further detail about the legal authority he would use to impose the tariffs, or whether they would be aimed at all of Iran's trading partners. The White House did not comment on the issue.
Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York also did not say anything on Trump's tariff announcement. Iran, already under heavy US sanctions, exports a significant portion of its oil to China, with Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and India among its other top trading partners.
Trump has warned Iran's leaders that the United States would attack if security forces open fire on protesters. On Sunday, he said the US may meet Iranian officials, and he was in contact with Iran's opposition.
Iran's leaders, their regional clout much reduced, are facing fierce demonstrations that evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to defiant calls for the fall of the deeply entrenched clerical establishment.
US-based rights group HRANA said by late Monday it had verified the deaths of 646 people, including 505 protesters, 113 military and security personnel and seven bystanders, and was investigating 579 more reported deaths. Since the protests began on December 28, 10,721 people have been arrested, according to the group.
HRANA said it received reports and videos on Monday from Tehran's Behesht Zahra Cemetery, where family members of victims "gathered at burial sites and chanted protest slogans."
While airstrikes were one of many alternatives open to Trump, "diplomacy is always the first option for the president," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.
"What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages," she said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Tehran was examining ideas proposed by Washington, although these were deemed "incompatible" with US threats.
"Communications between (US special envoy Steve) Witkoff and me continued before and after the protests and are still ongoing," he told Al Jazeera.
The US Department of State Consular Affairs highlighted the escalating protests and said US citizens in Iran should consider leaving by land to Armenia or Turkey.
"US nationals are at significant risk of questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran," the department said on its TravelGov account on X.
China condemns Trump's tariff threat
China said late on Monday that it opposed "any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction" after U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media that nations doing business with Iran will face a 25% tariff on U.S. trade.
"China's position against the indiscriminate imposition of tariffs is consistent and clear. Tariff wars and trade wars have no winners, and coercion and pressure cannot solve problems," a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Washington said on X.
"China firmly opposes any illicit unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."
Israeli and US flags feature in London agitation against Tehran
Alongside pre-revolutionary Iranian flags, Israeli and US flags were also visible at the London demonstration.
According to a Sky News report, one protester said he supported Israel and the United States for opposing Iran’s leadership. Another demonstrator said members of his family had been imprisoned and a friend killed, adding that many Iranians rejected the current political system and wanted fundamental change.
Donald Trump's tariff threat
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran, ramping up pressure on Tehran amid nationwide stir and crackdown.
Trump, who has repeatedly threatened Iran with military intervention, said in a social media post on Monday that the new levies would "immediately" hit the Islamic Republic's trading partners, who also do business with the United States.
"This Order is final and conclusive," he wrote, without specifying who they will affect.
Reza Pahlavi calls for internet providers to help protesters
The Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called on specialists in the field of communications to target the state's infrastructure so that the world can establish contact with the protesters.
As protests have rolled on to another week, Pahlavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the demonstrators, backing what he describes as a nationwide movement against the Islamic Republic. He compared the protesters to the Persian mythological character Kaveh.
"My compatriots, greetings to all of you who, like Kaveh, stand against Zahhak and fight. The regime, through severe repression, killing, and cutting off communications, is trying to instil fear and terror in you, and to make you despair of continuing the movement and struggle. But know that because of your steadfastness and fight, thousands of military and security forces have not gone to work so as not to participate in the repression," he said in an X post.
Kaveh is known for his resistance against Zahak in Iran. Zahaa is a personification of evil in Iranian mythology. In modern times, Kaveh is sometimes invoked for political aims.
"And a special message to specialists in the field of internet and communications: target the regime's information infrastructure so that the connection of our compatriots with the world can be re-established," he added.
US Senator warns Khamenei
US Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a sharp warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responding to remarks in which the Iranian leader cautioned American politicians against what he described as hostile actions toward Iran amid nationwide anti-governmental protests, which Tehran claims are "foreign-backed".
In a post on X, Senator Graham directly addressed Khamenei, adopting a sarcastic and confrontational tone.
"To the Ayatollah: we don't talk as much as we used to. Have I offended you? As to your recent warning to American politicians, I hear Moscow is a winter wonderland. Beware of the drones. Make Iran Great Again," Graham wrote.
Indian rupee under pressure from fresh Donald Trump tariff warning
The Indian rupee is poised to open weaker on Tuesday, bogged down by the softness in Asian peers and US President Donald Trump's tariff warning to countries doing business with Iran.
The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 90.22-90.26 range versus the US dollar, having settled at 90.1525 on Monday, according to a Reuters report.
On Monday, Trump said countries that do business with Iran would be hit with a 25% tariff on US trade, with Washington assessing its response to widespread protests in Iran.
The top export destinations for Iranian goods are India and China.
Malala Yousafzai speaks out on stir
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday highlighted the decimating freedom of women and girls in Iran, saying that they have long been restricted from all aspects of public life.
Yousafzai further said that the restrictions have spanned across several spectrums and go way beyond the classroom.
In a post on X, she said, “The protests in Iran cannot be separated from the long-standing, state-imposed restrictions on girls' and women's autonomy, in all aspects of public life, including education. Iranian girls, like girls everywhere, demand a life with dignity.”
"The people of Iran have long warned about this repression, at great personal risk, and their voices have been silenced for decades. These restrictions exist within a wider system of gendered control shaped by segregation, surveillance, and punishment -- one that limits freedom, choice, and safety far beyond the classroom," she added.
Donald Trump briefed on military, other options, report says
US President Trump received a briefing from senior officials on Monday on possible responses to Iran’s protests, including military strikes, cyber operations, and psychological measures to support protesters, CBS News reported, citing sources.
“The officials said cyber and psychological operations can occur simultaneously with traditional military force, in what military planners call integrated operations. They could also be deployed as stand-alone options,” CBS reported.
"The two American officials said that no final decision had been made and that diplomatic channels remain open," the report said.
646 deaths so far, rights group says
US-based rights group HRANA said by late Monday it had verified the deaths of 646 people, including 505 protesters, 113 military and security personnel and seven bystanders, and was investigating 579 more reported deaths.