Over 2,500 dead in Iran, Trump says ‘help on its way’ as regime blames him for protests: What we know

Tensions in Iran continue to escalate with activists reporting the death toll to have surpassed 2,000. US President Donald Trump warned the Iranian regime over the killing of protestors and assured that “help was on its way” as he urged people to continue their demonstrations. US President called on the Iranian government to "show humanity" to protestors. (AP/Reuters)

Meanwhile, the Iranian government eased some restrictions, allowing people to make phone calls abroad for the first time in days. Though they were able to make phone calls abroad, people outside the country could not call them, The Associated Press reported, citing several statements.

However, SMS text messaging was still down, and internet users inside Iran could not access anything outside the country, although there were local connections to government-approved websites.

The Latest | Iran protests and tensions with US 1. Death toll over 2,500: The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has reportedly said that the death toll has increased to at least 2,571 people, The Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, an Iranian state TV report also said the country had 'a lot of martyrs' in the nationwide unrest, and quoted Ahmad Mousavi, the head of the Martyrs Foundation. In a statement, the anchor laid blame on "armed and terrorist groups, which led the country to present a lot of martyrs to God".

2. Trump tells Iranians 'help on its way': US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Iranians to "keep protesting", asking them to take over their institutions. He said that he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "killing" of protestors stopped. "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In Pics | What's happening in Iran? Photos show protests sweeping across country as ‘hundreds’ killed 3. Trump urges Iran govt to show 'humanity': Trump on Tuesday was consulting with his national security team about steps as he sought a better understanding of the death toll in the unrest in Iran. He said he believes that the killing is "significant", adding that his administration would "act accordingly". He said that he believed the Iranian government was "badly misbehaving". The US President called on Tehran to "show humanity". He said, "They've got a big problem. I hope they're not going to be killing people."

4. Iran accuses Trump of inciting violence: Iran has accused the US President of encouraging political destabilisation, inciting violence, and threatening the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security. Iran's UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote to the UN Security Council and said, "The United States and the Israeli regime bear direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth."

5. Trump warns of 'strong action': The US President on Tuesday said that the United States would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities carry out the hanging of protestors amid ongoing unrest in the nation. "We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News in an interview. He said that the end game is to win, "I like winning".

6. Iran says US seeking 'pretext for military intervention': The Iranian government further accused the US of seeking to manufacture a pretext for a military intervention. The accusation came after Trump threatened Tehran with 'strong action'. Iran's UN mission took to X, "US fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change, with sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serving as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention," vowing that Washington's "playbook" would "fail again".

7. Iran official calls Trump, Netanyahu 'main killers': A senior Iranian official responded to Trump's threats of intervention and said that the US and Israel will be the ones responsible for the death of Iranian civilians. Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, posted on X, "We declare the names of the main killers of the people Iran: 1- Trump 2- Netanyahu."

ALSO READ | German chancellor Merz says Iran regime is living its 'last days' amid unrest 8. Iran in diplomatic dilemma: Iranian ambassadors across the world are being summoned in the face of the violent protests in Tehran. Finland's foreign minister said she was summoning the Iranian ambassador after authorities in Iran restricted internet access. Elina Valtonen said that Iran's regime has shut down the internet "to be able to kill and oppress in silence", adding that this will "not be tolerated". Valtonen said that Finland is exploring measures to help restore freedom to the Iranian people with the European Union. Meanwhile, Dutch foreign minister David van Weel also said he summoned Iran's ambassador to the Netherlands to "formally protest the excessive violence against peaceful protestors, large-scale arbitrary arrests, internet shutdowns, calling for immediate restoration of internet access inside the Islamic Republic". France also summoned the Iranian ambassador to denounce the repression of Iranian protestors at the hands of the regime in Tehran. French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot called it "intolerable, unbearable, and inhumane". Adding its name to this list is Germany, as its foreign minister also summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin to protest the crackdown against demonstrators. It also called on Iran to end the use of violence against its own people and respect their rights.

9. UK and EU announce sanctions: The UK and EU have come up with sanctions against Iran. UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans for "full and further sanctions" against Iran that target finance, energy, transport and other significant industries after the Foreign Office summoned the Iranian ambassador to explain the nation's response to the situation in Tehran. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that new sanctions will be imposed on Iranian officials amid the crackdown on protestors. “The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom,” von der Leyen posted on social media.

10. UN calls for end to violence: The United Nations human rights chief called on Iranian authorities to immediately stop the violence and repression against peaceful protestors, citing reports of several deaths and arrests in recent weeks. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said in a statement that Iran should also stop labelling protestors as 'terrorists' to justify its violence against them. Türk said that Iranians have the right to protest peacefully, and that their grievances need to be heard and addressed, and not instrumentalised by anyone.

(with inputs from agencies)