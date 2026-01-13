Trump tells Iranians to 'keep protesting, take over institutions', says 'help on its way'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Iranian protestors to "Keep protesting" and said "help is on its way." Trump has told Iranian protestors to keep protesting. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

While Trump didn't elaborate on whether the US would directly intervene in Iran, which is grappled with one of the worst protests, he said he has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials.

Trump also urged protestors to "take over institutions" in a clear message of backing protestors, who have been protesting against regime.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS," Trump said in his social media post, adding “HELP IS ON ITS WAY”.