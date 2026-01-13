Trump tells Iranians to 'keep protesting, take over institutions', says 'help on its way'
While Trump didn't elaborate on whether the US would directly intervene in Iran, he said he has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Iranian protestors to "Keep protesting" and said "help is on its way."
While Trump didn't elaborate on whether the US would directly intervene in Iran, which is grappled with one of the worst protests, he said he has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials.
Trump also urged protestors to "take over institutions" in a clear message of backing protestors, who have been protesting against regime.
"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS," Trump said in his social media post, adding “HELP IS ON ITS WAY”.
Trump's remarks came amid heightened US actions linked to Iran and a series of White House statements indicating that multiple options remain under review.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists on Monday that airstrikes are among the "many, many options" under consideration, while stressing that diplomacy remains the administration's "first option".
Iran is in the middle of a massive political unrest. About 2,000 people, including security personnel, have already been killed in protests in Iran after around two weeks of nationwide unrest, which sparked with falling currency value.
The fresh attack of the US President on the Iranian government came after Trump on Monday announced 25% import tariffs on products from any country doing business with Iran.
Trump has also said more military action is among options he is weighing to punish Iran over the crackdown, saying earlier this month "we are locked and loaded".