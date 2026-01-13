German chancellor Merz says Iran regime is living its 'last days' amid unrest

From Bengaluru to Berlin, global attention is firmly fixed on Iran as unrest inside the country intensifies. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also spoke on the issue, saying Iran’s leadership appears to be living through its “final days and weeks” as protests continue to swell across the country. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statements came as protests surged in Iran. (AP)

Speaking during his visit to India, Merz said the Iranian government has lost its moral and political legitimacy. What began as public anger over crippling inflation, unemployment and rising costs has, he noted, transformed into something far bigger, an outright rejection of Iran’s clerical leadership, as per a Reuters report.

‘Effectively at its end’ “I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime. When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end. The population is now rising up against this regime,” Merz said, as quoted by the agency.

Merz also revealed that Germany is closely coordinating with the United States and other European nations as events unfold. He called on Tehran to immediately halt its violent crackdown on demonstrators, urging restraint instead of repression.

The remarks come amid growing international pressure on Iran. US President Donald Trump recently warned that countries maintaining business ties with Tehran could face steep tariffs on trade with the United States, further tightening Iran’s economic isolation.

While Germany still remains Iran’s largest trading partner within the European Union, economic ties have already weakened sharply, the report stated. German exports to Iran dropped significantly last year and now account for a negligible share of the country’s overall trade.

(With inputs from Reuters)