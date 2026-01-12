German Chancellor Friedrich Merz lands in Ahmedabad for first India visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India on Monday for his first official visit. Commuters ride past a billboard featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ahead of their visit, along a street in Ahmedabad on January 10, 2026. (AFP)

He landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad for a two-day visit from January 12 to 13, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Chancellor Merz later today in Ahmedabad.

What to expect from the visit? Their programme includes a joint visit to the Sabarmati Ashram at around 9.30 am, followed by participation in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront at approximately 10 am.

Formal bilateral engagements will begin at 11.15 am at Mahatma Mandir, where the two delegations will hold talks.

The discussions will review progress under the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently completed 25 years.

According to officials, the talks will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, advanced technology, education and mobility, along with defence and security collaboration.

Other key areas on the agenda include science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where they agreed to further broaden the bilateral strategic partnership. During that interaction, Prime Minister Modi invited the German leader to pay an official visit to India, leading to the current trip.

The visit also comes ahead of the India–EU Summit scheduled for January 27. Germany remains a key partner for India within the European Union, especially in manufacturing, clean energy and defence cooperation.