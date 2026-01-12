PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz fly kites in Gujarat ahead of Sankranti | Watch

PM Modi and Merz first inaugurated the festival, then took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle. Standing aboard the vehicle, the leaders tried a hand at kite-flying.

The kite festival was inaugurated by PM Modi and the German Chancellor, who is on his maiden official visit to India. He landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were seen flying kites together in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday, just days before the festival of Makar Sankranti. The leaders flew the kites during the International Kite Festival-2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront in the city.

According to news agency PTI, the leaders also interacted with women artisans there and understood the process of kite-making. A Gujarat government release earlier said that 135 kites from 50 countries and 1,000 kite enthusiasts from India were taking part in the festival.

Last year, the festival attracted more than 3.83 lakh visitors across Gujarat, and the number is expected to cross 5 lakh this year, the agency further reported.

All about German Chancellor's India visit A key focus of the German Chancellor's visit to India is the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently completed 25 years. Other key areas on the agenda include science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.

