Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky recently shared his take on why founder CEOs are difficult to replace, saying they often play a role beyond running a company by also acting as its chief product officer. His remarks come amid the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose departure from the company has drawn criticism from several prominent business leaders.

Brian Chesky is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Airbnb. (Bloomberg) more less

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In a post on X, Chesky explained that founder CEOs have an understanding of how a company’s product was built and can hold its entire vision in their heads. He added that they also have the authority to reinvent the product when needed.

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“One reason founder CEOs are so hard to replace is that they’re effectively also the chief product officer. They know how the product was built, can hold the entire product in their head, and have the vision and authority to reinvent it,” he wrote.

“When they leave, the CEO role gets filled, but the product role they played rarely does,” Chesky added.

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Chesky did not mention Jensen Huang in his post, but his remarks come days after the Nvidia CEO abruptly resigned from his position amid allegations of extramarital affairs.

Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s president, CEO and board member on November 12, following allegations surrounding an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed International who is suspected by US officials of working for Beijing. Following his departure, Nvidia’s board appointed Colette Kress, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO.

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The development sparked criticism from a section of the internet, with several prominent figures questioning the decision to remove Huang from the company’s leadership.

(Also Read: ‘Knuckleheads’: Shopify CEO criticises Nvidia board over Jensen Huang’s resignation)

Calls for Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia CEO

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke was among those who criticised Nvidia’s board. Speaking on a podcast on November 22, Lütke argued that Huang was irreplaceable and that no one was better equipped to lead the chipmaker.

“Jensen is irreplaceable,” Lütke said. “Only Jensen can run Nvidia.”

He also criticised the board, calling its members “knuckleheads”. Lütke suggested that Huang could have been placed on administrative leave instead of being asked to step down. He further argued that there was no track record of “custodian” CEOs successfully managing companies.

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US President Donald Trump has also voiced support for the former Nvidia chief, saying he would like to see Huang return to the company. Trump urged Nvidia’s board to give Huang a “second chance”, describing him as a “brilliant person” who had helped keep the US ahead in the artificial intelligence chip industry.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s board has launched an internal investigation into Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. However, it has said it does not believe the matter involved any breach of national security or company secrets.

Huang has also agreed to appear before the US Senate for a public hearing amid the controversy. Nvidia’s board and interim CEO Colette Kress have both ruled out his reinstatement as chief executive.