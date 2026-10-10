Amazon is building a data centre ‘roughly the size of 41 football fields’ in Thane. Here’s what neighbours think

Amazon is building a 22-hectare data centre in Thane as part of its planned $21 billion investment in AI infrastructure in India by 2030. However, this rapid buildout is encountering local backlash over concerns about noise, electricity consumption and water stress, similar to the pushback seen in North America and Europe.

A worker walks at the site of an Amazon data centre in Thane, India. (REUTERS)

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Speaking to Reuters, a 46-year-old expressed concerns about the hub's impact on the area. "I would not have bought the house if I had known," he said, adding that he bought the house as he thought it would give him access to the lush green surroundings.

Another resident of the area, 62-year-old Vasudha Shetty, said, "If the data centre stops, we will stay ... If it goes ahead, we will move.”

About the data centre:

The hub being built by Amazon is expected to become one of India's most prominent flashpoints. “Roughly the size of 41 football fields”, it is sparking concerns amid residents about strain on local infrastructure, especially power and water supplies. More than 1,000 residents living near the site claimed they were not consulted about the hub.

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{{^usCountry}} In response to the pushback, Amazon told Reuters that the data centre would use water-free cooling and would also have a dedicated power supply, separate from the ones that supply electricity to local residents. The company also claimed to have planted more saplings than the trees removed from the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to the pushback, Amazon told Reuters that the data centre would use water-free cooling and would also have a dedicated power supply, separate from the ones that supply electricity to local residents. The company also claimed to have planted more saplings than the trees removed from the site. {{/usCountry}}

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How is it to live near a data centre?

Though research on the impact of data centres is limited, there have been instances in which locals have complained about noise, strain on water resources, and higher electricity costs, according to a Forbes report published last month.

Noise: Most of the neighbours complain of annoyance and expense. For instance, many claim that hearing a continuous low-frequency hum causes disturbances in sleep and anxiety.

Diesel generators: Another point of concern is the diesel generators kept on site in the event of a grid failure. According to the Forbes report, the exhaust they produce can cause health issues, especially for those with asthma.

Water issue: A river commission in Washington, D.C., found that the data centres in the region were drawing water from the public water system.

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Security lights: Some residents near data centres in Virginia have complained that the sites' bright security lights disrupt their sleep at night.

Construction time: A data centre is large and takes time to build. As a result, the neighbours regularly encounter gravel trucks, dust, and mud.