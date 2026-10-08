Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Nana Patekar: 'Indian cinema has lost a remarkable actor'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday, remembering him as an actor who transcended his craft and became a cultural reference in his own right.

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75. (X/@anandmahindra)

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In a post on X, Mahindra compared Nana Patekar to legendary actor Marlon Brando, saying there are very few actors who become more than their performances.

“There are very few actors who go beyond their craft & become a sensibility unto themselves. For example, say ‘Brando’ & you evoke not just an actor, but a whole attitude, a swagger, a way of looking at the world,” Mahindra wrote, adding, “Nana Patekar belonged to that rare tribe.”

Mahindra said that although he had met Nana Patekar only a couple of times at large events and could not claim to have known him personally, the actor had a presence that made people feel they knew him.

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{{^usCountry}} “Because ‘Nana Patekar’ had come to mean something. Individuality. Authenticity. A refusal to conform. And a wicked sense of humour,” Mahindra wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Because ‘Nana Patekar’ had come to mean something. Individuality. Authenticity. A refusal to conform. And a wicked sense of humour,” Mahindra wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“He became a character larger than any he played,” he added.

Mahindra concluded his tribute by saying Indian cinema had lost a remarkable actor, while Indian folklore had lost something even rarer. “An original. A man who became his own adjective. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

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Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed that the actor died on October 8. He was found unconscious at his residence and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes, but were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

(Also read: ‘I will come tomorrow for dubbing’: What Nana Patekar told producer of his upcoming film 2 days before death)

Nana Patekar’s four-decade career

Nana Patekar had a career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He also worked as a writer and director and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He made his Hindi film debut with Muzaffar Ali’s Gaman in 1978. He later made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack, in which he also played an Army officer.

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Patekar was last seen in Subedaar, which was released on Prime Video in 2026 and also featured Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan in lead roles.