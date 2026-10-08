‘I will come tomorrow for dubbing’: What Nana Patekar told producer of his upcoming film 2 days before death

Actor Nana Patekar died of a cardiac arrest on October 8 at the age of 75. Tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry and political circles as the sudden death of the veteran actor has left many in shock, with those who worked closely with him struggling to come to terms with the loss. Indian actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75. (AP Photo) (AP Photo/)

‘It is a huge grief, a very big loss for the industry’ Subhash Kale, co-producer of the upcoming Nana Patekar-starrer crime thriller The Confession, also known as The Confession of Mary, said the actor was expected to return to Mumbai soon to complete the film's dubbing. Speaking to news agency ANI, Subhash recalled his last conversation with Nana. He said, “It is a very big loss, and it is unbelievable… unbelievable. I found out at around 7:30 this morning, as soon as I woke up, and I was completely shaken when I heard the news. Then, to confirm it, I immediately called Malhar, and it was confirmed. It is a huge grief, a very big loss for the industry. A very big loss! So sudden…”

He went on to add that they had spoken just two days earlier about the dubbing, with only one line left for the actor to record. “Yes, The Confession, which is set to release. We had spoken just the day before yesterday about the dubbing. There was one line that he had to dub. He told me, ‘I am coming to Bombay.’ He was supposed to come to Bombay tomorrow, and he also had a shoot scheduled in Bombay for a film. So he told me, ‘I’ll come tomorrow, and we’ll do that one line.’… Whenever he came to Mumbai, the first call would be to me: ‘I am coming to the studio.’ We would sit together, have a lot of fun, joke around, sing songs… He was just incredible. What can I say now? I am unable to speak at this moment. I have to leave for Goa now, so…" he added.