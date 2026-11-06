Anand Mahindra’s Nanhi Kali to support girl who was hurt trying to save friend from chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has said that he will sponsor the education of the teenage girl who was injured while trying to save her friend from a brutal chainsaw attack in Andhra Pradesh. In a post shared on the social media platform X this morning, the chairman of Mahindra Group announced that his Nanhi Kali initiative will support the teenager who sustained injuries while trying to protect her friend.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., praised the courage of the Class 10 student (Image credit: Bloomberg)

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(Also read: Class 10 girl attacked with chainsaw at Andhra school, another hurt while trying to save her)

Context on the case

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On October 31, a 21-year-old man walked into the classroom of a government-run school in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district and attacked a 15-year-old girl with a chainsaw. The girl suffered serious injuries in the attack. Her friend, who attempted to save her, was also injured.

Police later identified the accused as Hemanth and said he was the girl’s maternal uncle who had been harassing her for some time in the name of “love”. Hemanth was arrested on Sunday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} He was shot by the police on Sunday night while allegedly trying to escape custody, officers said, leading to the amputation of his right leg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was shot by the police on Sunday night while allegedly trying to escape custody, officers said, leading to the amputation of his right leg. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Andhra Pradesh school chainsaw attack: Accused's leg amputated; victim girl recovering)

Anand Mahindra praises teenager

Anand Mahindra lauded the courage of the teenager, a student of Class 10, who stepped in to save her friend and then offered to pay for her education through his Nanhi Kali initiative.

Responding to an X post praising the teenager’s courage, the 71-year-old billionaire wrote: “We often look to the young to see what the future might hold. But sometimes, in the here and now, they remind us that courage is not the absence of fear, but the moment when concern for another human being becomes greater than fear for oneself.”

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“What an extraordinary young woman,” he added.

When an X user suggested that he sponsor the girl’s education, Mahindra readily agreed.

The X user noted that the teenager’s parents work as daily wage labourers as he asked Mahindra to “help her for education”.

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“Yes a great suggestion & I agree. Will reach out to her family,” Anand Mahindra replied, tagging Lokesh Nara, an MLA from Andhra Pradesh’s Mangalagiri.

Lokesh Nara, in turn, thanked Mahindra for sponsoring her education. “Lakshmi has displayed exemplary bravery in protecting her friend despite a serious threat to her own safety. I’m glad that the Nanhi Kali Foundation will be supporting her as she pursues her dreams,” the Andhra MLA wrote.

Project Nanhi Kali was founded in 1996 by Anand Mahindra through the K.C. Mahindra Education Trust. The initiative aims to educate and empower underprivileged girls.