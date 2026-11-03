Andhra Pradesh school chainsaw attack: Accused's leg amputated; victim girl recovering

The right leg of Hemanth, the accused in Saturday’s brutal chainsaw attack on a Class 10 girl student at her school in Andhra Pradesh’s Raptadu town, was amputated on Tuesday at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur, doctors said. The police have registered several serious charges against the accused Hemanth in connection with the attack on the schoolgirl at Raptadu, an official said. (Representational Image: PTI)

On the other hand, the victim was slowly showing signs of recovery at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Additional director of medical education and hospital superintendent Dr D Malleshwari said the amputation was carried out above the knee in the early hours following severe complications arising from bullet injuries sustained during an encounter with the police.

Malleshwari said the doctors had decided to amputate the injured leg after blood circulation to the affected portion stopped, resulting in gangrene. They warned that leaving the infected tissue untreated could cause further damage to surrounding tissues and pose a serious threat to the accused's life.

She said the amputation was performed at the court's direction.

“Doctors also conducted another surgical procedure on Hemanth's left leg after blood vessels in that limb were found to have been damaged,” she said.

The superintendent said that after the surgery, Hemanth was transferred from the operating theatre to the Acute Medical Care (AMC) unit, where treatment is continuing.

“His health condition is currently stable,” Malleshwari said.

Several serious charges against the accused Meanwhile, the police have registered several serious charges against the accused Hemanth in connection with the attack on the schoolgirl at Raptadu, an official said.

The police have booked Hemanth under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Subsequently, Section 118(1) of the BNS has also been invoked for causing injuries by attacking the girl on her face and back with a chainsaw and Section 333 of the BNS was added for allegedly trespassing into the school premises and attacking the student with a dangerous weapon.

Additional sections were incorporated into the case based on a complaint lodged by another student who sustained serious injuries while attempting to rescue the victim during the attack.

“Further, a case has been registered under Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complaint filed by the injured student,” the police said.

The charges carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment, depending on the findings of the investigation and the court proceedings.

Victim's condition improving The health condition of the Class 10 student who suffered critical injuries in the attack is gradually improving. She is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

State health and medical education minister Y Satya Kumar said doctors had removed the ventilator following a surgical procedure and that the girl had started responding to medical staff.

According to the minister, the girl can now speak a few words, responding gradually to doctors' questions and instructions. Her condition is stable, and the medical team is closely monitoring her recovery.

Doctors are also gradually reducing the high-flow oxygen support being provided to her in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

“She is responding well to the nutritional support being administered through a feeding tube inserted through her nose. She was also given a blood transfusion due to anaemia,” the health minister said.

The medical team has initiated physiotherapy to improve the movement of her limbs and facilitate chest exercises as part of the recovery process, he added.

“She continues to receive antibiotics, pain-relief medication and other supportive treatment. Doctors are keeping a close watch on her vital parameters and overall health condition,” Satya Kumar said.

Petition seeks probe into police firing A petition was filed in the Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday seeking an independent investigation into the police firing at Hemanth in the Atmakur forest area of Anantapur district and the alleged mishandling of him after he sustained bullet injuries.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Lisa Gill agreed to take up the petition later on Tuesday.

In the petition, which was seen by HT, the petitioner – Gunda Gopikrishna - sought a direction to the court to declare the alleged firing of six rounds by police personnel and the subsequent dragging and improper handling of the injured accused while shifting him to a hospital as illegal, arbitrary and violative of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

They urged the high court to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation and conduct an independent, impartial and time-bound probe into the entire incident, without interference or influence from the state police authorities.

They sought appropriate legal action against those found responsible for any wrongdoing, stating that an independent investigation was necessary in the interests of justice and the larger public interest.