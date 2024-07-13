Anant Ambani stops convoy to take picture with fan. Video is viral

An undated video shows Anant Ambani stopping his car at the request of a bystander who wanted to take a photograph with the billionaire heir. The video, which surfaced on social media earlier this month, shows the youngest Ambani scion asking his driver to stop the car so the fan could take a quick picture with him. Anant Ambani takes a photo with a fan.(Instagram/@anantambanifans)

The video begins with a bystander watching the Ambani convoy while standing on the side of a road. On spotting Anant Ambani in the passenger seat of a Rolls Royce, the youngster indicated with a hand gesture that he wanted to take a photograph with the billionaire.

Anant Ambani stopped the car and took a photograph with his fan. Footage shows him smiling for the camera. The youngster then reached out to shake Ambani’s hand, and he complied even though his security detail tried to dissuade the bystander.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users were impressed by Anant Ambani’s “humble” gesture and praised him.

“He is better than Bollywood celebrities,” opined one Instagram user, a thought echoed by several others too.

“He looks so down to earth,” another said.

“Exactly the reason why none of the celebrations seem too much or over the top,” a third person wrote.

“Driver bhi humble h light on kr diya usney photo k liye,” said a user, praising Anant Ambani’s driver for switching on the light so his fan could get a good picture.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on July 12.

Today, the Ambani family is hosting a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony for guests to bless the newlyweds. Guests have already started arriving for the function, including Adar and Natasha Poonawalla, Ram Charan and Upasana, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Pilot, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and more.