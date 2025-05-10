Menu Explore
‘Anyway... let’s be friends’: Sam Altman as Elon Musk calls him out for his 2016 X post on Donald Trump

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 10, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Elon Musk recently reacted to several posts shared by Sam Altman in 2016 in which he criticised Donald Trump.

Sam Altman who was engaged in very public feud with Elon Musk just a few months earlier has extended a olive branch through an X post. This came after the Tesla chief called out the OpenAI founder for his 2016 X post on Donald Trump. This is not the only old share that Musk has reacted to. He has also responded to a post from almost a decade ago where Altman claimed he would never vote for Donald Trump.

Just a few months earlier, Sam Altman and Elon Musk were engaged in a public feud over the future of OpenAI. (Reuters, AFP)
Just a few months earlier, Sam Altman and Elon Musk were engaged in a public feud over the future of OpenAI. (Reuters, AFP)

Altman's recent post came after Musk reacted to the OpenAI chief’s response to computer scientist and writer Paul Graham’s post from 2016.

“Few have done more than Sam Altman to defeat Trump,” Graham wrote in his post. Altman responded, “Thank you, Paul.”

On May 10, Elon Musk reshared the interaction and reacted with an emoji. In response, Altman wrote, “We were both wrong, or at least I certainly was, but that was from 2016 and this was from 2022." He shared a report by the Guardian titled “Elon Musk hits back at Trump and says ex-president should ‘hang up his hat’.”

Altman continued in a post on the same thread, “Anyway, see you next week, let’s be friends. agi too important to let a lil feud get in the way.”

 

What are your thoughts on this interaction between Sam Altman and Elon Musk

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
