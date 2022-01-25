Home / Trending / AP Dhillon song prompts ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ trend. Brands like Swiggy, KFC join in
AP Dhillon song prompts ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ trend. Brands like Swiggy, KFC join in

AP Dhillon's song Excuses inspired the online ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ trend in which prompted brands like Swiggy and KFC to join in too.
Swiggy shared a post under the ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ trend that AP Dhillon song's prompted.(Instagram/@swiggyindia)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 01:09 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you're a regular user of social media, chances are your feeds are flooded with posts related to the latest ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ trend. The line is actually a part of a song by AP Dhillon called Excuses that has gone crazy viral online. The phrase roughly translates to “she used to say” and people are now using it to share various hilarious posts.

Here are some of the most chuckle-evoking tweets under the trend.

Let’s start with this post by Mumbai Police. “For OP safety against Virus, no 'Dhill' while wearing mask,” they wrote while posting the meme.

“Excuse me but I’m having dinner,” wrote Swiggy while joining the hilarious trend. They also shared an image of a tasty dish.

IndiGo also showcased their witty side while taking part in the viral trend:

Here is a post shared by KFC under the trend that may tickle your funny bone:

Take a look at some more tweets by different brands:

What would you share under the Kehndi Hundi Si meme trend?

