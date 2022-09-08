Apple unveils AirPods Pro 2 with Badshah's Voodoo song, rapper reacts on Twitter

Apple announced its most recent series of products during a 90-minute presentation on September 7 that included the much-anticipated iPhone 14 series, the new Apple Watch Series 8 and other improvements to its smartwatch array, as well as the enhanced AirPods Pro 2. But it was not just the gadgets that captured the attention of people from India. It was the fact that rapper Badshah's song Voodoo was used during the presentation. Apple played rapper and singer Badshah's song at the launch of the latest model of the AirPods, which had a sizable number of Indian customers glued to their screens to watch.

Do you think that any event of this sort will occur and Twitter won't have anything to say? So lo and behold, the social media networking platform is filled with several responses that are talking about Badshah and Apple - so much so that this topic is now pretty viral all over the site.

The rapper also shared his response to a post by a Twitter user about Apple using his song:

Hanji baat to sahi hai 😂 https://t.co/C4l9ZqDq0n — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) September 7, 2022

Shared today, this tweet has almost 200 likes on it and several congratulatory comments for him. “Proud moment as an Indian, thank you,” shared one, tagging the rapper. “Next level,” wrote another, with fire emojis.

the fact that they played a badshah song during the apple event today, like IM HERE FOR THE REPRESENTATION — sri (@shakarpapi) September 8, 2022

Did apple just use a Badshah song for their Airpods? #AppleEvent — badal: the cloud 🌩? (@badal_bnftv) September 7, 2022

Badshah song in an Apple event. I've seen it all now! — Rushil Agrawal (@TackyTechie) September 7, 2022

Never ever in my wildest dreams did I imagine a day where Badshah music will play in an Apple intro. The world is a remarkable place, folks#AppleEvent — Vikram Asgaonkar (@ThatBombayPM) September 7, 2022

did I just hear badshah?s voice in the Apple event 🫣 — ??? pran.sh ??? (@inmypranshoes) September 7, 2022

The unveiling of the AirPods Pro 2 showcased the decision by Apple to play Badshah's Voodoo during their Far Out event and also has people over the globe hooked to their latest line of gadgets.