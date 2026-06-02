Army pilot proposes to girlfriend after passing-out parade, says 'Wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too'

News agency ANI shared the video on X with the caption, “The passing out parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, concluded on an emotional note for a couple as Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposed marriage to his partner.”

Videos of the proposal also show a visibly surprised Arushi accepting the proposal as family members, fellow officers, instructors and guests erupted into applause and cheers.

Indian Army Aviation Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposed to his girlfriend, Arushi, shortly after graduating from the training programme. Dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, he walked onto the tarmac, knelt down and proposed to her with an engagement ring, with an Army helicopter parked nearby serving as a dramatic backdrop.

A video of an Indian Army pilot surprising his girlfriend with a marriage proposal moments after completing his flight training has gone viral online. The heartwarming moment took place on Tuesday after the passing-out parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik , Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Captain Bhardwaj said that he chose the occasion because it marked a major milestone in both his professional and personal life.

“We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don’t think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea,” he said.

(Also Read: Man drives 932km through China’s holiday traffic to propose to girlfriend with banner plea: ‘Let me go first’)

How did social media react? The video quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the unique way the Army officer celebrated the occasion.

One user wrote, “Classy way to celebrate a milestone. Respect.”

“Bro celebrated two happiness at once,” commented another.

“From serving the nation to beginning a new journey of love — Captain Bharat Bhardwaj’s proposal made the passing out parade truly unforgettable,” wrote a third user.

“Such a beautiful and emotional moment! Wishing the happy couple all the best for their future together,” said another.

However, not everyone was impressed by the gesture.

“Not a place to propose bro, these social media trend and reels will ruin the respect for our uniform. No one should be allowed to do this and should be given appropriate warning if found so,” one user wrote.

“Highly disciplined institute, passing-out parade, officer in uniform.and then going down on one knee for a proposal. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but some occasions should remain about the uniform, the service, and the achievement..not personal moments turned into public spectacles,” wrote another.