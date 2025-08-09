Army veteran fined $28,872 for walking into the woods: ‘Can't believe this dystopian world Canada has become’

Jeff Evely, a retired veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, shared a video of himself being fined while walking into the woods. In the video, he said he was on a mountain road in Coxheath, Nova Scotia, near the Department of Natural Resources. Army veteran Jeff Evely said he was fined $28,872.50 for walking into the woods near the Department of Natural Resources building in Nova Scotia, Canada. (X/@JeffEvely)

“Nova Scotia just handed me a fine for $28,872.50 for walking into the woods,” Evely tweeted while sharing the video. In the clip, he says people are charged a $25,000 fine for going into the woods surrounding the building where conservation officers work.

In the very next moment, he speaks with one of the officers and says, in a very polite manner, that he was going to go into the woods. The conversation between him and the authorities continues. Eventually, he does walk into the woods and gets slapped with a $28,872.50 fine.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The video impressed social media users, who shared varied comments to praise Jeff Evely.

“Every resident of NS should immediately go and hike in the forest in support of you. Only requires 10% of people to have some ba**s and they’ll back off,” an X user posted. Another added, “You're a hero, man. All the best.”

A third expressed, “I was really hoping to see a chase through the woods, so a bit of a let down with this. But I can respect what he is doing.” A fourth remarked, “This is what bravery looks like. This is how you challenge overreach.” A fifth wrote, “It hurts bad, my man... I can't believe this dystopian world Canada has become.”