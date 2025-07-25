‘Most garbage friendly city in India’: Army veteran mocks ‘millennium city’ Gurgaon in viral video

A video shared by an army veteran, capturing Gurgaon's dire state of waste management, has disgusted social media users. The footage captures a garbage dump, with cows and dogs freely roaming around, just beside a high-rise in the city. Snippets from a video shared by an army veteran show garbage on Gurgaon streets. (Instagram/@gen.yashmor)

“The joy of living in the millennium city of Gurgaon, Haryana. Most animal and garbage friendly city in India. Such scenes can be seen anywhere around the city, you don't have to come from very far to witness such an amazing place. Very well done to our civic agencies, no other city can boast such initiatives. Gurugram has set a new bench in urban planning and sustainability,” Yashpal Singh Mor sarcastically wrote while posting a video.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

An individual sarcastically posted, “Sir, this is called co-existence. Our cities provide so much fodder for these animals that they are never hungry. It's so humane and kind of us and our city planners/corporations.” Another joined, “Absolutely, sir! Gurugram is clearly pioneering a whole new model of 'open ecosystem sustainability'.”

A third remarked, “Every corner of the city is like this. It’s disgusting, pathetic, and I don’t have words to describe how inefficient the waste management system in Gurgaon is.” A fourth wrote, “Such a nice ecosystem.”

Gurgaon to issue waste management tender:

There have been public outcries over mounting garbage across neighbourhoods in Gurgaon. After months of protests and problems, authorities have decided to float a ₹402-crore door-to-door waste collection tender.

“The city has waited long enough, and now we’re moving ahead with full force,” MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya told Hindustan Times. Dahiya added, “Four distinct agencies will be hired—one for each of the four city zones. This decentralised model will eliminate monopolies, encourage healthy competition, and ensure better accountability. We are expecting five tenders for the each.”