'Live like animals in pig house': French woman's furious rant on Gurgaon hits a nerve

Mounting garbage piles, broken pavements, sewage-filled streets, and civic apathy have triggered a wave of anger among Gurgaon residents, with a scathing social media post by a French expat becoming the latest flashpoint in the city’s sanitation crisis. A French expat has raised concerns about the state of Gurgaon, calling the city 'filthy'

Mathilde R, a long-time expat living in Gurgaon, minced no words while describing the city as “a pig house” where people are “condemned to live like animals.” Her post, which has since gone viral, was a raw, emotionally charged account of what she called the collapse of urban governance in one of India’s most aspirational cities.

In an X post, Mathilde wrote, “What could have been a modern, peaceful city has turned into a massive landfill. Many of my expat friends are moving back to Delhi or leaving India for good. Abroad feels like a relief.”

Her post comes amid a growing outcry over the lack of sanitation staff in several parts of the city, leading to garbage piling up on roads and open drains overflowing. From upscale sectors to dense urban villages, residents say the situation is worsening by the day.

While expressing sympathy for those who can’t leave, Mathilde questioned the integrity of local authorities. “We wonder if our taxes are building someone else’s castle instead of providing us a decent life,” she said, adding that the city’s failure in basic waste management is pushing citizens to the edge.

“Do we really think that tourists will want to come here while having to walk in the filth and on dangerous roads ? Gurgaon has become the hellish version of an adventure park. If you dare to step out of your home, you can try to walk through sewage and people's poop, die on the road trying to make your way out of your streets, or end up electrocuted while you are coming back from work,” she further added.

The post has triggered a wave of reactions online and many agreed with the Mathilde. “@DC_Gurugram & officials r least bothered. Don’t know where money is going? Everywhere jaam, no traffic mgmt, police taking bribes at traffic junctions & from fruits/vegetables vendors, allowing them on roads, no waste management, littering all over, stinking localities, waterlogging,” a user said.

Residents have also flagged regular incidents of waterlogging, clogged drains, and risky walking conditions due to poor civic upkeep. Several pointed to recurring cases of electrocution and unsafe roads in the monsoon season. “Stepping out of your house feels like entering a sewage park,” Mathilde wrote. “If this is the city’s future, don’t expect tourists to come walk through filth and chaos.”