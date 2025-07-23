‘52 migrant workers detained in Gurugram’: Bengal CM raps govt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Gurugram administration in Haryana detained 52 Bengali-speaking migrant workers on suspicion that they were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and sought background verification reports from the Bengal government. Gurugram officials said that four holding areas have been created in Gurugram’s four police zones to house those under verification—even if they possess apparently valid identity documents such as Aadhaar cards (PTI)

“Today, a notice from Gurgaon reached the district magistrates and police superintendents of Malda, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Nadia, Murshidabad, Cooch Behar and North 24 Parganas. The Gurugram administration has detained 52 people from these districts and has asked our DMs and SPs to verify their backgrounds and send reports,” Banerjee said at a press conference at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

Assuring the public not to panic, she said, “It is our duty to protect citizens. If the BJP thinks this is how it can delete the names of voters and win elections, as it did in Delhi and Maharashtra, then it is making a big mistake.”

Banerjee’s remarks come a day after she announced at her party’s annual rally that a year-long “Bhasha Andolan” (language movement) would begin on July 27 in protest against the detention of Bengali-speaking individuals in BJP-ruled states. She pointed out that several of them had valid documents, such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, but were still deported to Bangladesh by the Border Security Force (BSF) in June. The West Bengal police brought some of them back after verifying their Indian identity.

“Any Indian citizen can go to any part of the country and work there. This is their right. They are hired for their skills. So many people from other states work here. They don’t face any problem. Will it look good if we start enquiries against them? These illegal detentions are an insult to our mother tongue and ashmita (identity). This will be challenged in the proper time. Wait and see,” Banerjee said.

She further attacked BJP governments in the North-East, saying, “You are not arresting the Pahalgam terrorists. You have done nothing to restore normalcy in Manipur. The same chief minister who is in charge of the North-East failed in Manipur,” she said, taking a dig at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North-East Development Alliance since 2016.

Responding to the criticism, Gurugram police said they are following Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines to identify suspected illegal immigrants. Dr Arpit Jain, DCP (Headquarters), Gurugram, said, “We are sending the details of every suspected element to the concerned state’s home secretary, district magistrate or deputy commissioner for verification. When a report is negative, we take steps to get the person deported with help from the central government. When a verification report is positive, the person is set free.”

Jain added that four holding areas have been created in Gurugram’s four police zones to house those under verification—even if they possess apparently valid identity documents such as Aadhaar cards. “Their fate depends entirely on the reports received from the DCs or DMs from their states. These officials get their credentials verified from various sources to ascertain if they are genuine citizens,” he said.

Jain also asserted that the process is designed to avoid harassment of genuine Indian citizens. Police officials involved in the verification process confirmed that it began after the recent Pahalgam terror attack and will continue until the MHA issues further orders.