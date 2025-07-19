Cars as far as the eye can see: Viral video shows Gurgaon’s jam-packed roads, internet says ‘better than Bengaluru’

A video showing roads packed with vehicles in Gurgaon has surfaced online. The footage capturing the daily grind of the commuters has shocked many, but some claimed they're numb to the traffic mess. A few also compared it to traffic in Bengaluru, arguing that the condition is worse in the Silicon Valley of India. Snippets from a video showing roads packed with cars in Gurgaon. (Instagram/@nomadic_ankit)

“Ab fark nahi padta (It doesn’t matter anymore),” Instagram user Ankit Tiwari wrote while posting the video.

The footage shows hundreds of cars across a stretch of highway in Gurgaon. The cars move slowly, navigating through the traffic.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

“After some point, adding lanes is not the solution,” an individual posted, referencing how all the lanes in the video are packed with cars. Another added, “Thodi barish aur ho jaye... phir dekho jaam.” Last week, heavy rainfall in different parts of Gurgaon caused severe waterlogging. A few residents claimed they came home to find water inside their apartments. Visuals of cars trying to cross water-filled roads also made their way to social media.

“The problem is that people made this norm. No one's complaining,” a third expressed. A fourth wrote, “Still better than Bangalore!!”

Traffic woes in Gurgaon:

The heavy rainfall that lashed Gurgaon a few days ago caused severe damage to certain roads in the city. Two key roads of the region, maintained by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), formed potholes and cracks following the downpour. It triggered congestion and left commuters frustrated.

“Vehicles can’t move at more than 10 kmph on this road, and this has led to heavy congestion since the road got damaged. We are trying to manage the situation, but the road needs immediate repair,” a traffic police told HT.com.

A resident who has a shop in Sector 22 shared how damages to Major Sushil Aima Road, which connects Palam Vihar with Old Delhi Road and links Old Gurugram to Dwarka Expressway, affected daily life. “Around half a kilometre of this road from Sector 22 market to the petrol pump is badly damaged. The drain has not been cleared in 10 years, but no corrective measures have been taken.”