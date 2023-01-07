Home / Trending / As Blinkit, Zomato's 'doodh-kheer' ad goes viral, several brands jump on the trend to share memes

As Blinkit, Zomato's 'doodh-kheer' ad goes viral, several brands jump on the trend to share memes

Published on Jan 07, 2023

After Blinkit and Zomato shared a tweet, it caught the attention of many netizens. Several brands after that shared their own version of it.

After Blinkit, Zomato ad went viral, several other brands shared the meme.(Instagram/@letsblinkit)
Trends catch on quickly in the social media realm. When a photo of two artistic billboards by Blinkit and Zomato in a partnership attracted netizens' attention, the trend spread on the internet like wildfire. In the original post, Blinkit wrote, "Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)," while Zomato's billboard reads, "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it)."

After this tweet was made, several brands and organisations jumped on the trend and created their own versions of it.

Check them out below:

First up, the Mumbai Police took on the trend and wrote, “Delivering safety” in their post's caption.

In comparison to Mumbai police, Delhi police warned people about the risk of sharing OTP with strangers. “Na Doodh Milega na Kheer Milegi. OTP Diya To Kangali Milegi,” they wrote on the caption.

Third, the popular digestive candy brand Hajmola also shared the meme and wrote, "Sabko digest karne ka zimma hum lengey (The responsibility to digest food, we will take).

KitKat has often emphasised how important breaks are in the middle of the day. Needless to say, their poster also mentions having a break!

Even Jeewansathi.com shared this hilarious tweet where they wrote about what happens to someone when they ask for love on their website.

Which of these posts do you think is the funniest? What do you think about this trend?

