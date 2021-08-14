Astronaut shares incredible timelapse video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

If you are someone who follows the social media handles of different space agencies or astronauts, then there is a possibility that you are aware of the various videos they often share that are captured from space. This video showcasing aurora australis is one such clip and chances are it’ll leave you amazed.

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted the video on Twitter. A part of the caption he shared, when loosely translated from French, reads “If you prefer to enter the weekend calmly, I offer you this aurora australis timelapse.” He also wrote “Time to take it down a notch with this glide across our planet. Would I sign off without an aurora?” in English in the next few lines of the caption.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Si vous préférez entrer calmement en weekend, je vous propose ce timelapse d'aurore australe 😉

.

Time to take it down a notch with this glide across our planet. Would I sign off without an aurora? 😉#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Lch36dJ5TX — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 13, 2021

The clip, since being posted a few hours ago on Twitter, has gathered more than 72,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also accumulated nearly 5,400 likes.

“Wow. The amazing aurora australis shows the way to start the day on a happy note and go into the weekend (even into next week) with a big smile on our faces. Thank you for helping us in the "peace of mind process" during current pandemic. Have a great weekend ISS crew,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you so much for all these breathtaking 'out of this world' timelapses! Your Aurora videos are just amazing,” shared another. “Beautiful view. Thanks for sharing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON