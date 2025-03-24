At 30kg, he hit rock bottom - how Mumbai exec Rohit Boda rebuilt his body and health

For Rohit Boda, Group Managing Director of J.B. Boda Group, fitness has been more than just a personal pursuit - it has been a journey of discipline and challenges. His remarkable transformation – from weighing 104kg at his heaviest to an alarming 30kg at his lowest – is a testament to his relentless commitment to health. But perhaps more inspiring is how he methodically rebuilt his body to a strong and sustainable 74kg, proving that fitness is a lifelong journey, not a one-time goal. Rohit Boda started his weight loss journey when he weighed 104kg.(Instagram/@rohitboda)

The beginning: A struggle with weight

Rohit’s fitness journey began more than 14 years ago when he weighed 104kg. Like many young professionals, balancing career ambitions with health was a challenge.

However, instead of seeking quick fixes, he approached fitness with discipline and consistency to shed weight properly. His transformation was so extreme that he hit 30kg, a dangerously low weight that forced him to reassess his approach.

Rebuilding strength: From 30kg to 74kg

Rather than letting setbacks define him, Rohit recalibrated his fitness journey. He strategically built his weight back up to a healthy 74kg by focusing on strength training, mindful nutrition, and overall wellness. Unlike crash diets or unsustainable routines, his approach was rooted in sustainability.

He strategically increased his weight to 74kg, focusing on building strength and overall physical fitness while maintaining a disciplined and sustainable approach to health.

Who is Rohit Boda?

Rohit Boda is the Group Managing Director of J.B. Boda Group, an Indian company specializing in insurance and reinsurance broking services. Besides looking after his family business, he is also the founder of RB Ventures, Dubai.

In one LinkedIn post, Boda described himself as a formerly “obese human” who found his passion for fitness.

“My passion for fitness began when I lost around 27 kgs after being an obese human around 12 years back during my college days and then an idea was struck a few years later to convert my 'passion to profession',” he wrote, talking about his initiative SquatUp, aimed at promoting community-driven wellness.

Boda says his weight loss journey, while challenging, has also been full of fun. He aims to bring the same passion to his entrepreneurial ventures.

“From 104 kgs 14 years back to 78 kgs today, this is a journey that I have enjoyed the most,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post one year ago. “The same way, I have taken pride in launching 'Squat Up' in 2017 followed by 'RB Ventures' in 2023. And the only way for this steady striving progress was and is my passion and joy towards doing crazy things and taking risks.”