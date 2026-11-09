Australian executive avoids jail after charging taxpayers $50,000 for business class flights to China

A former Tourism Australia chief financial officer (CFO) who charged taxpayers nearly $50,000 for unauthorised international business class flights and upgrades has avoided full-time imprisonment after a court sentenced her to serve her jail term in the community.

Ex-CFO of Tourism Australia avoids jail for unauthorised international business class flights (Representational image)

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Quan Liu, also known as Christine, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison by the NSW District Court on Friday, November 6, news.com.au reported.

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However, Judge Ross Hudson ruled that she could serve the sentence under an Intensive Correction Order (ICO). Liu was also directed to complete 120 hours of community service.

The 50-year-old was earning $275,000 annually as the government agency's CFO when she used taxpayer-funded flights to travel to China six times over 14 months between 2022 and 2023 to visit her elderly parents.

Fear of Covid-19 influenced travel decisions

The court heard that Liu believed travelling in the more spacious business class cabin would lower her chances of contracting Covid-19 and subsequently passing the infection on to her parents.

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{{^usCountry}} She was also worried about the possibility of being detained in a quarantine camp under China's strict pandemic restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was also worried about the possibility of being detained in a quarantine camp under China's strict pandemic restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

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Judge Hudson heard that concerns about the virus had particularly influenced her decisions during the first two trips, although the fear continued to play a part throughout the period in which the offences were committed.

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Liu pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial benefit from a Commonwealth entity. She also admitted an offence involving falsified official documents used to obtain an Australian business visa for her cousin.

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The charges were brought under section 135.1(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth) and section 234(1)(c) of the Migration Act 1958 (Cth), respectively.

Judge cites remorse, mental health in sentencing

While sentencing Liu, Judge Hudson said she had betrayed the trust placed in her by Australian taxpayers. He stressed that the punishment needed to serve as a warning to others against similar misconduct.

However, the judge considered several mitigating circumstances before allowing her to serve the sentence outside prison. These included her remorse, efforts towards rehabilitation, absence of previous criminal convictions and the possible consequences of full-time incarceration for her mental health.

The court was also told that Liu had been experiencing the onset of a major depressive illness when she committed the offences. She has since sought psychological treatment.

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Judge Hudson described her conduct as unsophisticated and lacking complexity. He also considered the exceptional circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic and the difficulties Liu faced while being separated from her elderly parents.

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“This a jail sentence but you’re servicing that jail sentence in the community,” Judge Hudson told her.

He expressed hope that she would continue making progress, adding that he was confident “that this matter will never leave you”.

Liu repays $36,000 to Tourism Australia

Liu lost her position at Tourism Australia, where she had worked for approximately five years, after the unauthorised spending came to light.

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She returned $36,000 to the organisation after being asked to repay the money. The judge ordered her to reimburse the outstanding amount of approximately $13,000.

AFP Detective Superintendent Luke Needham said the misuse of public money eroded public confidence in government institutions and their processes.

“Those entrusted with public resources have a responsibility to act with integrity, and the AFP will not hesitate to investigate conduct which may breach this trust.”