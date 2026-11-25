A heartwarming moment from the Australian Parliament has caught attention online after Senator Lidia Thorpe was seen playing peek-a-boo with fellow senator Fatima Payman’s infant daughter during a parliamentary session.
The adorable interaction took place on Tuesday, while Payman was addressing the Senate with her daughter, Aaliyah, in her arms. Seated directly behind Payman, Thorpe was seen making playful faces and gestures to entertain the baby as her mother continued speaking.
Payman, an independent senator representing Western Australia, comfortably held Aaliyah against her chest while delivering her speech. Meanwhile, Thorpe’s playful attempts to engage the infant added a light-hearted moment to the otherwise formal proceedings.
Watch the video below:
According to the official site, Australia’s parliamentary rules allow senators to bring their infants into the chamber and care for them while participating in proceedings. The arrangements also permit lawmakers to feed their babies during sittings, allowing parents to continue their parliamentary responsibilities without being separated from their children.{{/usCountry}}
According to the official site, Australia’s parliamentary rules allow senators to bring their infants into the chamber and care for them while participating in proceedings. The arrangements also permit lawmakers to feed their babies during sittings, allowing parents to continue their parliamentary responsibilities without being separated from their children.{{/usCountry}}
The recent interaction took place on a significant day in the Australian Senate, as lawmakers passed the Digital Duty of Care Bill. Payman highlighted the development in the Instagram post, describing the legislation as a first step towards challenging Big Tech’s “profit-before-people” business model.
“It's not perfect, but it's the first step in the fight back against Big Tech's profit-before-people model,” Payman wrote in the caption of the post.
(Also Read: 'Will you marry me?': Australian MP proposes to partner in Parliament during farewell speech)
Australia's Digital Duty of Care Bill
According to a report by The Guardian, the bill focuses on the responsibilities of digital platforms and the need to protect users, particularly children, from potential online harms. Under the new laws, big tech companies may now face “multi-billion-dollar” fines, and individuals could sue social media companies in court. The government will reportedly set up an independent watchdog for big tech, and the maximum fines for breaches of rules could reach $109 million, or up to 5% of global revenue.
From late 2027, Australians will also be able to opt out of addictive online algorithms under the new legislation, while the “endless scroll” of social media feeds may also cease, the outlet reported.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.