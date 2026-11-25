A heartwarming moment from the Australian Parliament has caught attention online after Senator Lidia Thorpe was seen playing peek-a-boo with fellow senator Fatima Payman’s infant daughter during a parliamentary session.

The interaction took place on Tuesday, while Fatima Payman was addressing the Senate with her daughter, Aaliyah. (Instagram/@senatorfatimapayman) more less

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The adorable interaction took place on Tuesday, while Payman was addressing the Senate with her daughter, Aaliyah, in her arms. Seated directly behind Payman, Thorpe was seen making playful faces and gestures to entertain the baby as her mother continued speaking.

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Payman, an independent senator representing Western Australia, comfortably held Aaliyah against her chest while delivering her speech. Meanwhile, Thorpe’s playful attempts to engage the infant added a light-hearted moment to the otherwise formal proceedings.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} According to the official site, Australia’s parliamentary rules allow senators to bring their infants into the chamber and care for them while participating in proceedings. The arrangements also permit lawmakers to feed their babies during sittings, allowing parents to continue their parliamentary responsibilities without being separated from their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official site, Australia’s parliamentary rules allow senators to bring their infants into the chamber and care for them while participating in proceedings. The arrangements also permit lawmakers to feed their babies during sittings, allowing parents to continue their parliamentary responsibilities without being separated from their children. {{/usCountry}}

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The recent interaction took place on a significant day in the Australian Senate, as lawmakers passed the Digital Duty of Care Bill. Payman highlighted the development in the Instagram post, describing the legislation as a first step towards challenging Big Tech’s “profit-before-people” business model.

“It's not perfect, but it's the first step in the fight back against Big Tech's profit-before-people model,” Payman wrote in the caption of the post.

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(Also Read: 'Will you marry me?': Australian MP proposes to partner in Parliament during farewell speech)

Australia's Digital Duty of Care Bill

According to a report by The Guardian, the bill focuses on the responsibilities of digital platforms and the need to protect users, particularly children, from potential online harms. Under the new laws, big tech companies may now face “multi-billion-dollar” fines, and individuals could sue social media companies in court. The government will reportedly set up an independent watchdog for big tech, and the maximum fines for breaches of rules could reach $109 million, or up to 5% of global revenue.

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From late 2027, Australians will also be able to opt out of addictive online algorithms under the new legislation, while the “endless scroll” of social media feeds may also cease, the outlet reported.