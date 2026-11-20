An Australian politician turned his farewell speech into a memorable personal milestone when he proposed to his long-time partner inside the New South Wales (NSW) Parliament in Sydney. Jordan Lane, a Liberal Party MP representing Ryde, surprised fellow lawmakers by getting down on one knee and asking his partner, Natalie, to marry him. Jordan Lane turned his farewell speech into a heartwarming moment when he proposed to his partner in the NSW Parliament. (YouTube/NSW Parliament)

(Also read: Australian truck driver fired for using smartglasses at work, loses court challenge)

According to a report by 7NEWS, the heartwarming moment unfolded on Thursday, November 19, during Lane's valedictory address to the Legislative Assembly. The couple had been together for more than 10 years.

A surprise marriage proposal While delivering his farewell speech, Lane pulled out an engagement ring and directed his final question towards Natalie, who was watching the proceedings from the public gallery.

“Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde is to my great love, Natalie. Will you marry me?” he asked.

The chamber erupted in cheers and applause as Lane placed the engagement ring on his partner's finger before sharing a kiss with her.

Following the proposal, the politician made sure Natalie's response became part of the official parliamentary record.

“I would like to note for Hansard that she said ‘yes’,” Lane said.

Joining the celebrations, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper remarked, “The 58th parliament will be recalled as the ‘parliament of love’.”

Watch the entire clip here: