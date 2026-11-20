US naval vessel arrives at Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai for repairs
USNS Wally Schirra is part of the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised maritime support
A US warship arrived at an Indian shipyard near Chennai on Friday for repairs, reflecting growing confidence in the country’s ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities.
The supply ship USNS Wally Schirra is at L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard for repairs under the India-US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), which was signed in 2023. This is the fifth instance of a US naval vessel undergoing repairs at Kattupalli.
USNS Wally Schirra is part of the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised maritime support to American military and government agencies worldwide.
India-US cooperation in ship repairs began in August 2022, when USNS Charles Drew became the first US Navy vessel to undergo repairs at an Indian shipyard. This was followed by repairs of USNS Matthew Perry in March 2023 and USNS Salvor in July 2023.
Following these initial repairs, L&T’s Kattupalli shipyard signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US Navy in April 2023, institutionalising cooperation and enabling the facility to undertake voyage repairs of US naval vessels. USNS Charles Drew subsequently returned to Kattupalli for repairs in December 2024.
“The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024,” the external affairs ministry said. “This underscores India’s efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards.”
With its strategic location along major international shipping routes, expanding shipyard infrastructure, skilled workforce and growing technical capabilities, India is positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the ministry said.
“Significantly, USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs following the coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew,” the ministry statement said.
The revised SOP was finalised through coordinated efforts by the external affairs ministry, home ministry, defence ministry, Bureau of Immigration and department of defence production, reflecting a whole-of-government approach to facilitate ship repair operations in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More