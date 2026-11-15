Viral 1,000 kg seal gets new legal protections in Australia as fans told to stay 30 metres away

A 1,000 kg elephant seal that has become an internet sensation in Australia has been given new legal protections, with authorities warning fans to stay at least 30 metres away from him. Australian authorities introduced new rules to protect viral seal Neil after concerns grew over tourists approaching the massive animal. (Instagram/neiltheseal22)

Known as Neil the Seal, the southern elephant seal has attracted thousands of admirers through his unusual appearances in residential neighbourhoods and coastal communities in Tasmania.

According to an official announcement released by the Tasmanian government on Sunday (November 15), a new management plan has been introduced to protect the animal and ensure public safety.

New rules to protect Neil the Seal Under the new measures, an interim protection order has been introduced under the Threatened Species Protection Act 1995.

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The order requires people to maintain a minimum distance of 30 metres from southern elephant seals in specified coastal areas. It also includes restrictions on parking vehicles near the animals, keeping dogs under control and maintaining safe distances for boats and drones.

"Neil comes to land to rest, so the best way to care for him is to give him the space he needs to behave naturally," Tasmania's Environment Minister Guy Barnett said.

"Neil is a large, wild animal and as his behaviour changes it is even more important people keep their distance."

Violating the protection order could result in a conviction and a fine, according to ABC News.

How Neil became an internet sensation Born on Tasmania's Tasman Peninsula in October 2020, Neil regularly returns to the region to rest and moult.

His appearances on suburban streets, near parked vehicles and around traffic cones have made him popular on social media.

According to ABC News, Neil weighed approximately 1,000 kg during his June and July visit. Adult male southern elephant seals can weigh more than 3,000 kg.

However, his growing popularity has raised concerns about visitors approaching him too closely.

More than 110,000 people have signed a petition demanding stronger protections, including restricted-access zones and penalties for disturbing the animal.

"Everyone loves Neil, he's very popular, but we've also got to respect Neil," Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff told ABC News.

"We want to ensure we're protecting Neil's safety, of course, and the safety of the community as well."

Government moves to protect Neil's identity The government is also working to trademark the name "Neil the Seal" amid concerns about businesses commercially exploiting his popularity.

Officials have emphasised that the new protections extend to other southern elephant seals, not just Neil.

Authorities have urged visitors to follow official directions and observe the animals from a safe distance.