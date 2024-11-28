Australian travel vlogger receives food from robot at China hotel. Internet jokes ‘does it wait for a tip?’

Technology is rapidly transforming the food industry, introducing innovative ways to enhance dining experiences. From robotic chefs to AI-powered restaurant services, the industry is embracing futuristic solutions. Now, even food delivery is witnessing a revolution. A viral video from an Australian travel vlogger, Josie, highlights a unique moment of robotic food delivery at a hotel in China, captivating social media users. A viral video showed a robot delivering food to a hotel room in China.(Instagram/josieliftsthings)

A sleek arrival at the doorstep

In the Instagram video, the vlogger documents the extraordinary experience of receiving her meal from a robot. It begins with her waiting in her hotel room after a phone call notifying her of the delivery. Moments later, she opens the door to find a sleek, waist-high robot gliding through the hallway. Its glowing headlights add to its futuristic charm.

Curious to see if the robot will ring her doorbell, Josie closes the door and waits. Instead, the robot informs her over the phone that her food is ready outside. It then slides open its “head,” revealing a compartment containing the neatly packed meal. Josie retrieves her food and watches as the robot quietly departs, completing the delivery without any human involvement.

Watch the clip here:

Social media buzz

Josie’s caption, “This is how you get your food delivered in China. Would you prefer this? Or do you want people?” sparked a discussion among her followers. The video garnered over 2.8 million views, with users divided in their opinions.

Many users marvelled at the technological innovation. One commented, “This is the future! Absolutely amazing to see this in action.” Another chimed in, “Does it wait for a tip?”

However, not everyone was impressed. “What about the jobs this takes away?” asked a concerned follower. Another remarked, “It feels impersonal. I’d miss the human connection.”

Others debated the practicality. “What happens if the robot malfunctions? Sounds risky,” one user pointed out, while another joked, “Hope it doesn’t eat the food before delivering it!”