Pakistani man scans palm to pay for groceries at Chinese store: 'China living in 2050'

In recent years, China has emerged as a leader in technological advancement, particularly in infrastructure and payment systems. Social media platforms are rife with videos and images showcasing the country’s innovative approaches. Recently, a video shared on Instagram by Pakistani content creator Rana Hamza Saif has captured the attention of internet users, highlighting a fascinating new payment method that exemplifies China’s cutting-edge technology. Pakistani creator showcased China's palm payment tech in a viral video.(Instagram/ranahamzasaif)

A surprising payment experience

In the video, filmed in Zhuzhou, Saif and his group of friends visit a local grocery store. The clip shows one of the friends making a purchase using a palm payment system, which leaves others in the group visibly astonished. Saif explains that if a person’s palm is registered, they can make payments anywhere in China with just a wave of their hand. Following the successful transaction, some friends express their disbelief, while others applaud this remarkable leap in technology. “China Is Living In 2050” reads the caption of the post.

The clip has quickly gone viral, racking up over nine million views on Instagram, with comments flooding in from viewers who are equally impressed by the advancement.

Reaction from the internet

One viewer expressed amazement, stating, “This is the future; I can’t believe we’re seeing it today!” Another commented, “China is always a step ahead in technology—what an incredible system!” Users were keen to share their thoughts, with one saying, “This would make life so much easier; I hope it spreads globally.”

Reinforcing the trend

The excitement surrounding palm payment technology isn't limited to Saif's video. Earlier, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, shared a similar clip on X, illustrating how the technology is transforming lives in China. In his video, a woman describes her experience using the palm payment method on the Beijing subway. She mentions, “Living in China, I’m used to cashless payments using QR codes and even facial recognition technology, and now I can even pay with my bare hands.”

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, “Technology continues to simplify our lives…,”

