Chinese ‘lady killer’ gains fame as a ‘kept man’ whose Japanese wife earns while he plays video games

A Chinese man is making waves on social media as he openly embraces his life as a "kept man," financially supported by his Japanese wife. Known online as "Sudden Fantasy," the man has gained a staggering 1.4 million followers on Douyin in just a month, captivating audiences with his unusual lifestyle and candid storytelling.

Having lived in Japan for eight years, the man has become a talking point, particularly as traditional gender roles in Japan often cast men as the primary breadwinners while women focus on housework. His situation challenges these norms, and his story has resonated with many.

From struggles to support

Sudden Fantasy describes himself as "an ordinary man from Beijing," highlighting the remarkable support he has received from his wife, Fenghua, who comes from a wealthy Japanese family. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Fenghua's mother has travelled to numerous international destinations.

He shares that financial difficulties initially held him back from pursuing a relationship with Fenghua. "At one point, I was struggling just to eat," he reveals, recounting how she came to his rescue by bringing him food and assisting with tuition fees. After dating for two and a half years, the couple tied the knot.

Life as a 'kept man'

In an unexpected turn, the man chose to leave his job, fully relying on his wife for financial support. Now, he spends his days playing video games while Fenghua manages all their household responsibilities. He admits that he does not help with chores, saying, "I don't even think about paying her back for the 260,000 yen (US$1,740) she keeps in a jar for my daily expenses; that would just make her cry."

Through his videos, Sudden Fantasy offers a glimpse into their life, discussing the importance of mutual support in a relationship. He takes pleasure in staying in bed with Fenghua on Sundays until noon, even if he wakes up earlier, ensuring she feels comfortable and not anxious about her late start to the day.

A new definition of partnership

While he may not contribute financially or to household chores, Sudden Fantasy believes that his role as a 'kept man' is about enhancing each other's lives. He allows Fenghua to use the bathroom first to avoid stepping on a damp floor, demonstrating his commitment to keeping their home harmonious.