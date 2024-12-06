'Bal sant' Abhinav Arora dances in Lord Hanuman attire in viral video. Internet is not happy

Abhinav Arora, a self-proclaimed spiritual orator and 10-year-old content creator from Delhi, has once again ignited a flurry of reactions online. In a recently surfaced video on the platform ‘X’, Abhinav is seen performing a devotional dance on the chant ‘Sita Ram’, dressed as Lord Hanuman. In a viral video, Abhinav Arora danced as Lord Hanuman, sparking online criticism. (X/@Incognito_qfs)

(Also read: Who is Abhinav Arora, the 10-year-old 'Bal Sant' who moved court over social media trolling?)

Performance that ignited debate

Clad in crimson attire, adorned with a garland, a traditional ‘mukut’ (crown), and wielding a mace (gada), Abhinav painted his mouth red to resemble the revered deity. While the young orator’s performance was intended to reflect devotion, it stirred controversy among netizens. Many criticised the act as a form of exploitation by his family, questioning the intentions behind the repeated public displays.

Watch the clip here:

One concerned user commented, “Oh God! It’s that same kid! His parents are exploiting him. They need to be booked! When he grows up, he’s going to hate his parents for this.” Another wrote humorously, “We need smartphones without cameras.”

However, a handful of users defended the act, citing his spiritual dedication. “He is simply showing his faith. What’s wrong with that?” argued one.

(Also read: Abhinav Arora, 10, seen with bodyguard, cops weeks after family claimed threat to life)

Threats from Lawrence Bishnoi group

Adding to the controversy, Abhinav’s family has revealed a shocking development. Speaking to news agency ANI, his mother disclosed that they had received death threats allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“He has only concentrated on his devotion and has to put up with so much. Abhinav was threatened with death in a call we got today from the Lawrence Bishnoi group. I missed a call last night, and we got a message from the same number today saying that Abhinav would be killed,” she said. She also mentioned missing a call from the same number the night before and later receiving a threatening message.

Past incidents and parental defence

This is not the first time Abhinav has faced backlash. Recently, he was reprimanded publicly by Swami Rambhadracharya during a religious event, a moment that went viral. In response to the criticism surrounding this incident, Abhinav’s mother defended the situation, saying, “Even elders’ scolding can be viewed positively. It’s all part of his learning journey.”