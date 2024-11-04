Abhinav Arora, 10, seen with bodyguard, cops weeks after family claimed threat to life

Ten-year-old self-styled 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora was seen walking with bodyguards days after his family claimed that he received a death threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. A video showing Abhinav Arora surrounded by police officers has gone viral on social media. (X/@khurpenchh)

The 10-year-old rose to popularity on social media after videos of him claiming he reached spiritual awakening at the age of three went viral. Since then, Abhinav has found ardent followers who believe the child is a spiritual guru.

Now, a video showing him surrounded by police officers has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Abhinav can be seen walking with his hands folded while he is followed by a man dressed in all black. He offers his prayers during a Govardhan pooja event and is also seen singing. As he leaves the event, he is surrounded by four police officers and the man in black who even opens the door to his car to help the 10-year-old get inside. (Also read: Abhinav Arora's mother moves Mathura court against ‘anti-Hindu’ YouTubers)

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, in an interview to ANI, Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora had claimed that her son was being targeted because of his devotion. "Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she had said.

Controversy around Abhinav Arora

Recently, Abhinav appearance during a religious procession sparked controversy with many questioning the authenticity of his spiritual knowledge. He shared the stage with revered Hindu spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya who was seen asking him to leave after he was offended by his behaviour.

The spiritual guru, in a later interview, called Abhinav a "foolish" boy. "He is a foolish boy. He claims that Lord Krishna studies with him... Will God study with him? I had scolded him in Vrindavan too," he said.

After the video went viral, social media users condemned Abhinav's behaviour and also criticised his parents for allegedly coercing the boy to engage in antics to gain popularity and fame online. (Also read: Who is Abhinav Arora? ‘Bal Sant’ receives threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang)