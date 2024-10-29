Abhinav Arora's mother moves UP's Mathura court against ‘anti-Hindu’ YouTubers

The family of spiritual influencer Abhinav Arora has moved a Mathura court to register a criminal case against seven people who allegedly trolled the 10-year-old for his social media content. Abhinav Arora gained popularity as a religious spiritual influencer with over 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram. (Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

Bar and Bench reported that the case was filed by Abhinav Arora's mother and the complaint named seven YouTubers as proposed accused. Abhinav Arora's mother alleged that they uploaded a video "maliciously designed" to mock and defame her child's religious beliefs.

The family of Abhinav Arora, whose followers fondly call him ‘Bal Sant Baba’, also accused the seven “anti-Hindu” YouTubers of violating his privacy.

“The actions of the accused persons have caused immense emotional suffering for the complainant's minor child, especially considering that the complainant's minor child is only 10 years old. He is unable to freely practice his religion or live his daily life without the fear of being harassed or insulted physically or online,” the complaint states, the report added.

Abhinav Arora gained popularity as a religious spiritual influencer, amassing over 9.5 lakh followers on Instagram. On social media, he shares engaging content that showcases his celebration of Hindu festivals, recitations of scriptures, and interactions with revered religious figures.

Many videos of the child have been viral on the internet over several weeks with people questioning his authenticity and spiritual credibility.

Abhinav Arora gets threat by Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Abhinav Arora received a death threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, his family claimed on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora said that her son has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.

"Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much," she said.

Recently, Arora has been at the centre of massive backlash after a viral video of him being scolded by Swami Rambhadracharya, went viral.