'After 500 years, Lord Ram is...': PM Modi mentions Ram Temple on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said this year's Diwali is "special" because, for the first time in 500 years, Lord Ram will celebrate the festival in the Ayodhya temple.

PM Narendra Modi also wished the people of the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens on Dhanteras. In just two days, we will also celebrate Diwali, and this year's Diwali is particularly special. After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, and this will be the first Diwali celebrated with him in his magnificent temple. We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali," PM Modi said through a video conference.

In 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the temple after it ruled that the disputed piece of land be given to the Hindu side. The court had also ordered the government to allot a large piece of land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

The Ayodhya Ram Temple was inaugurated in January this year. This will be the first Diwali of the temple.

PM Modi presided over the grand consecration ceremony which was attended by thousands of dignitaries, including business tycoons, Bollywood actors and cricketers.

He further congratulated all the youth who received the appointment letters under the Rozgar Mela.

"In this festive atmosphere, today on this auspicious day, appointment letters for government jobs are being given to 51,000 youth in the employment fair. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of you. The process of providing permanent government jobs to lakhs of youth of the country in the Government of India is continuing. Appointment letters have been given to lakhs of youth even in BJP and NDA-ruled states," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the youth who have received appointment letters in the Haryana government.

"Our government has a special identity in Haryana. The government there does provide jobs, but it does so without any expenditure and any slip. Today, I especially congratulate the youth who have received appointment letters from the Haryana Government. Furthermore, it's noteworthy that the newly formed government in Haryana has made an exemplary start by providing employment opportunities to around 26,000 youths," PM Modi said.

With inputs from ANI